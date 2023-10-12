AMF's 2nd Project Mentor workshop provides valuable skills for media industry's young minds

The Advertising Media Forum's (AMF) second edition Project Mentor workshop for the AMF Young Minds in the media industry was held recently.

Image supplied. the host of 94.7’s Night Pulse, Bolele Polisa speaking at the AMF Project Mentor

The initiative forms part of AMF’s commitment to upskilling and connecting the next generation of media strategists, buyers, and planners.

The workshop, which gathered media graduates, interns, and juniors from across Johannesburg, offered the AMF Young Minds a complimentary day of panel discussions showcasing industry heavyweights like Thulani Sibeko and Paulo Dias and expert-led training sessions covering emotional and physical wellbeing, EQ, and leadership.

Media professionals are crucial

The AMF is committed to playing a role in the career guidance and success of all the young minds joining our industry. “We established Project Mentor to create a platform to promote peer-to-peer engagement, networking, and mentorship of future media professionals from across the industry,” says AMF Chairperson, Koo Govender.

Media professionals are crucial in advertising and marketing; they have a significant impact on what consumers experience daily yet are often overlooked.

They influence consumer perceptions of various brands across industries and collaborate with all marketing and communication disciplines to present brands effectively to the public.

This is why initiatives such as this are so important in fostering a more engaged and well-connected industry filled with peer-to-peer engagement and long-standing open relationships.

“Empowering young media professionals is essential in injecting the industry with fresh perspectives and creative ideas,” says Govender.

She adds, “Acknowledging and nurturing these budding talents not only cultivates a vibrant and dynamic industry culture but also ensures a continuous stream of innovative strategies that resonate with our diverse and constantly evolving audiences.”

Importance of continual learning

The workshop speakers emphasised the importance of continual learning. “Keep learning to keep growing, there is too much change happening in the industry to stop learning”, shares visionary brand builder, Thulani Sibeko.

Additionally, the workshop featured a talk on navigating a career in media, presented by Bolele Polisa, the host of 94.7’s Night Pulse, who encouraged Young Minds to not give up on their dreams. “It is important to invest in your dream and everything you do in your career should be aligned with your dream and where you are headed”.