Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Topco MediaIgnition GroupJoe PublicAFDABrandfundiRed & YellowPenquinMedia24 LifestyleLevergyYFM 99.2TLC Worldwide AfricaDentsuProvantageGagasi FMOFM RadioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Branding News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Songezo Zibi RISE will SURPISE!

Songezo Zibi RISE will SURPISE!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Albany Bread Girl joy sours to disappointment for content creator and brands

    Danette BreitenbachBy Danette Breitenbach
    5 Apr 2024
    5 Apr 2024
    Photographer Lungisani Mjaji, who captured a beautiful picture of his niece, smiling and holding a loaf of Albany bread that went viral last year has hit out at the brand on social media, despite acknowledging that he had no agreement with Albany in a subsequent article in Sunday World.
    Source: © Lungisa Mjaji Photographer Lungisani Mjaji, who captured this beautiful picture of his niece Lethukukhanya Mjaji, smiling and holding a loaf of Albany bread that went viral last year has hit out at the brand on social media
    Source: © Lungisa Mjaji TheGoodThingsGuy Photographer Lungisani Mjaji, who captured this beautiful picture of his niece Lethukukhanya Mjaji, smiling and holding a loaf of Albany bread that went viral last year has hit out at the brand on social media

    In the article, he also admits that he granted Albany a right to repost on their social media platforms "as he hoped it would open the door for them to work with him".

    “I couldn’t say no, because I was in the process of negotiating for a compensation package for the child.”

    Commenting on the post Tiger Brands says, reshared the beautiful image of a young girl taken by her uncle, talented and aspiring photographer Lungisani Mjaji.

    but it notes, "It is important to note that this project was not a Tiger Brands initiated or commissioned project or campaign. Furthermore, neither Tiger Brands nor Albany made use of the photograph for advertising purposes."

    Tiger Brands adds that it "reshared the beautiful image of a young girl taken by her uncle, talented and aspiring photographer Lungisani Mjaji".

    In the Sunday World article, Mjaji states, “I do not want to say the Albany people used my niece or my work for their gain. But they reposted the pictures on their social media platforms. Yes, they do not owe us anything because we had no agreement. But a token of appreciation, especially for the child, would have greatly helped.”

    Miss Albany or the Albany Bread Girl

    Last year Bizcommunity, and many other media, reported on Mjaji's photographs of Lethukukhanya Mjaji holding a loaf of Albany bread on TikTok which were viewed over a million times online.

    The public loved the photograph so much, they called Lethukukhanya, Miss Albany or the Albany Bread Girl. Albany also picked up on her popularity and shared Mjaji's TikTok video of the shoot with his niece on its Love Albany Bread page on Facebook.

    The South African reported that Bokomo offered a year's supply of cornflakes to Lethukukhanya Mjaji aka Miss Albany’s family.

    Miss Albany, the image of joy, shows the power of social media
    Miss Albany, the image of joy, shows the power of social media

      17 Jul 2023

    That Albany brand

    Now the joy has been taken out of the story for Mjaji who tweeted that neither he nor his niece received any compensation from “that Albany thing”.

    Mjaji says that because Albany employees came to their home, it was assumed that the brand would provide financial compensation. But, he says, “ Those are employees who, out of the goodness of their hearts gave us five loaves of bread, blankets and a gas stove.”

    Tiger Brands explains that "Albany branch managers then visited the family and brought a gas stove for Mjaji's grandmother, blankets, lunch boxes and hampers for his niece and other children in the area who often help him with his photography".

    Responsible Marketing Policy

    In a subsequent meeting with the brand, he says they told him his photographs do not align with the brand.

    “The pictures did not display signs of health, according to them. I understood that as them associating rural areas with poverty. And I assumed that their target market was someone from Sandton,” he says in Sunday World. He adds that they also discussed the portrayal of children in the media.

    Tiger Brands confirmed that members of the Albany and Tiger Brands marketing leadership team met with Mjaji where they also explained the Responsible Marketing Policy as it relates to the portrayal of children.

    "As the producer of the Albany brand, Tiger Brands is a member of the Advertising Regulatory Body (ARB) of South Africa which calls for responsible marketing practices and covers aspects of marketing to children as well as the portrayal of children in advertising. Tiger Brands’ commitment to fair and ethical marketing practices is also underlined in its Responsible Marketing Policy, which includes guidelines for portraying children in advertising to safeguard their rights."

    Dual responses

    Response to Mjaji’s tweet has been met with criticism of the brand.

    But some say the brand owes Mjaji nothing.

    No year supply of Bokomo cornflakes

    In the Sunday World article Mjaji also took on Bokomo and their promise of a year’s supply of cornflakes did not materialise.

    “I’m just over brands and their empty promises. After that, Clover gave us milk to use with the Bokomo cereal. But to this day, we never received anything from Bokomo, and I’ve stopped enquiring,” says Mjaji.

    However, in response, in the same Sunday Worldarticle, Bokomo confirms that they had promised Mjaji a year’s supply of cornflakes. However, things changed when he requested financial support.

    “We reached out to the photographer solely to show appreciation for his artistic skill. And voluntarily, we offered the family a year’s supply of cornflakes. The photographer requested financial support relevant to the child’s education. Something which we were not able to consider.”

    Whichever side you take, this case demonstrates what happens when a brand and content creator's expectations do not match up or are not met. It shows why brands and content creators need to ensure that both parties fully understand what they are giving and what they are receiving in turn.

    Read more: social media, Brands, The South African, Sunday World, Bokomo, brand reputation, Danette Breitenbach, Albany
    NextOptions

    About Danette Breitenbach

    Danette Breitenbach is a marketing & media editor at Bizcommunity.com. Previously she freelanced in the marketing and media sector, including for Bizcommunity. She was editor and publisher of AdVantage, the publication that served the marketing, media and advertising industry in southern Africa. She has worked extensively in print media, mainly B2B. She has a Masters in Financial Journalism from Wits.

    Related

    Key take-outs from the Hootsuite Social Media Consumer Report 2024
    BrandfundiKey take-outs from the Hootsuite Social Media Consumer Report 2024
    Source: © MKM Digital Marketing Brand equity is unpacked by the experts
    Building lasting connections: The art of brand equity
     1 day
    Call to participate in the IAB South Africa's first influencer marketing survey
    Call to participate in the IAB South Africa's first influencer marketing survey
    2 days
    How to communicate in 2024 to reach audiences successfully
    How to communicate in 2024 to reach audiences successfully
     28 Mar 2024
    South Africa&#x2019;s premier influencer think-tank and festival returns
    OnPoint PRSouth Africa’s premier influencer think-tank and festival returns
    7 South African PR agencies on Provoke Media 2024 EMEA campaign shortlist
    7 South African PR agencies on Provoke Media 2024 EMEA campaign shortlist
     27 Mar 2024
    Prioritise client and team relationships, and other valuable lessons from a media director
    TDMCPrioritise client and team relationships, and other valuable lessons from a media director
    Image supplied. Retroviral and Panther Punch Productions spoof campaign for DStv's Chasing the Sun 2 went viral, hitting one million views in the first 24 hours
    DStv Chasing the Sun 2 spoof campaign, #SACMAD, that urges men to be "stronger teargether" goes viral
     25 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz