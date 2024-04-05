Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Topco MediaIgnition GroupJoe PublicAFDABrandfundiRed & YellowPenquinMedia24 LifestyleLevergyYFM 99.2TLC Worldwide AfricaDentsuProvantageGagasi FMOFM RadioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Marketing Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Songezo Zibi RISE will SURPISE!

Songezo Zibi RISE will SURPISE!

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Celebrating tech innovators at the 7th Annual Africa Tech Week Awards - Submit your entry

    Issued by Topco Media
    5 Apr 2024
    5 Apr 2024
    Topco Media, a leading B2B media, digital and events company, announces the highly anticipated 7th Annual Africa Tech Week Awards, scheduled to take place on 16 May 2024. This premier event, held in Cape Town at the Century City Conference Centre, will spotlight significant technological advancements across the African continent.
    Celebrating tech innovators at the 7th Annual Africa Tech Week Awards - Submit your entry

    “This year's ceremony will celebrate companies that have demonstrated excellence in innovative product development, as well as individuals who have made meaningful contributions to the tech industry,” says Ralf Fletcher, CEO at Topco Media.

    “Our goal is to recognise and honour organisations and individuals who have shown exceptional vision, leadership, and action in driving technological progress in South Africa and beyond,” adds Fletcher.

    What past winners and judges had to say

    “Africa International Advisors have been proud to be associated with various Topco Media awards, both as participants and judging panel in different awards. I have also been a judge at Africa Tech Week, where Topco continues to play a leading role in the development and recognition of South Africa’s technology talent. We have witnessed the objective judging process, from the clarity of criteria to the robust engagement and debate among judges. All of which contribute to the credibility of Topco’s various awards.” - Reza Suleman, lead: digital and innovation, Africa International Advisors - Africa Tech Week Awards Judge.

    “I feel absolutely thrilled to receive this recognition for our contribution to the tech and financial industry. It is encouraging and it highlights the fact that we can leverage technology to solve problems in Africa. We have a mission to empower people and companies to transact in safe innovative ways using innovation and technology, and being recognised is a testament to the work we have been doing and the impact it has been having in Africa.” - Junior K. Biola, co-founder and CEO, Easy Debit Payment Solutions (Pty) Ltd, Digital Transformation Award 2023 winner.

    Benefits of participating in the Africa Tech Week Awards

    The awards provide a platform for differentiation from competitors, enabling entrants to showcase their unique innovations and accomplishments. Through rigorous evaluation against industry benchmarks, participants gain insights into their performance and areas for improvement.

    Beyond earning recognition within the industry, bolstering brand visibility and solidifying leadership positioning, the awards offer extensive PR and media exposure that attracts investors, stakeholders, and top-tier talent. In addition, invaluable connections with industry peers and leaders are formed during the process.

    Submit your entry today!

    Interested parties can submit their nominations through the Africa Tech Week website. Entries close on 15 April 2024.

    The submission process is straightforward, with detailed instructions provided to ensure completeness and accuracy. Please download the application form from the website and email it to az.oc.ocpot@tamuJ.atinrauQ or email her directly for more information.

    The Africa Tech Week Awards feature a diverse range of categories, including -

    Individual awards

    These awards showcase the top individuals, from CEOs to Young Achievers climbing the corporate ladder, as we celebrate leaders who are making a clear impact in the world of empowerment.

    Categories to enter: CEO Award, Women in Tech Award and Leader of the Year Award.

    Each category celebrates excellence and innovation within specific sectors of the technology industry, providing a comprehensive overview of the groundbreaking work across Africa.

    Organisation awards

    • Start-up Award
    • Fintech Award
    • AI Technology Award
    • Retail and E-commerce Award
    • Digital Transformation Award
    • Public Sector Digital Innovator Award
    • Technology Company of the Year Award
    • Security Technology Company Award
    • Edtech Award
    • Healthtech Award
    • Technology Innovation of the Year Award

    What you need to know

    The entry fee for each submission is R28,500 (excluding VAT and agency fees), with additional benefits for finalists, including top-tier PR exposure and access to exclusive content.

    Don't miss this opportunity to showcase your organisation's achievements and be part of Africa's most prestigious technology awards ceremony. Submit your entry today and join us in celebrating innovation, leadership, and technological excellence.

    For more information and to submit your entry, please contact az.oc.ocpot@tamuJ.atinrauQ.

    https://digital.topco.co.za/hubfs/Africa%20Tech%20Week/ATW%20Entry%20Form%20%5B03.04.24%5D.pdf

    Click on social media links to follow the conversation and stay abreast of key updates online:

    For inquiries please contact:
    Quarnita Jumat
    Awards Project Manager
    quarnita.jumat@topco.co.za

    NextOptions
    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.

    Related

    Charting a sustainable future: Join Topco Media's Future of Sustainability Conference 2024
    Topco MediaCharting a sustainable future: Join Topco Media's Future of Sustainability Conference 2024
    Topco Media sets the stage for robust dialogue at the Future of Sustainability Conference 2024
    Topco MediaTopco Media sets the stage for robust dialogue at the Future of Sustainability Conference 2024
    Impumelelo: Top Empowerment publication celebrates 30 years of democracy in 23rd annual edition
    Topco MediaImpumelelo: Top Empowerment publication celebrates 30 years of democracy in 23rd annual edition
    Future of sustainability conference to spotlight corporate giants committed to positive change
    Topco MediaFuture of sustainability conference to spotlight corporate giants committed to positive change
    The Future of HR Summit 2023 zooms in on practical insights for workplace transformation
    Topco MediaThe Future of HR Summit 2023 zooms in on practical insights for workplace transformation
    Celebrating excellence in HR: Topco Media announces winners of the Future of HR Awards 2023
    Topco MediaCelebrating excellence in HR: Topco Media announces winners of the Future of HR Awards 2023
    Redefining the workplace at the Future of HR summit
    Topco MediaRedefining the workplace at the Future of HR summit
    #SBTopWomenAwards: Celebrating 'My Africa' and honouring excellence
    Topco Media#SBTopWomenAwards: Celebrating 'My Africa' and honouring excellence
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz