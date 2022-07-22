Ignition Group announces title sponsorship of Polocrosse World Cup

Leading technology company, Ignition Group (Ignition), has announced its title sponsorship of the 2024 Polocrosse World Cup taking place from 15-28 July 2024 at Durban Shongweni Club near Westown.

“The hosting of prestigious events such as this and the Westown South African Youth Championships, showcases KwaZulu-Natal and the emerging outer West’s status as a prime location for significant international sporting events,” says Tim Lombard, chief marketing officer of Ignition Group.

“We are honoured to be the title sponsor of the 2024 Ignition Group Polocrosse World Cup. It's more than just a sponsorship; it's a continuation of our commitment to promoting our province and our community on a global platform."

The world-class Durban Shongweni Club is known to be the heart of KwaZulu-Natal's equestrian community, having previously hosted the 2015 World Cup and the annual Polocrosse High Goal events. Featuring eight countries and 128 competing horses, the event marks a momentous occasion for the Polocrosse Association of South Africa and equestrian sports enthusiasts.

First held in Australia in 2003, the Polocrosse World Cup is held every four years and brings together the world's eight top-ranked nations in a vibrant showcase of talent, where teams of four men and four women compete for the championship title.

For more information on the 2024 Ignition Group Polocrosse World Cup, including ticket sales and event details, visit Ticketpro.