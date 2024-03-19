Industries

    Joe Public voted SA’s Best Agency To Work For

    Issued by Joe Public
    5 Apr 2024
    5 Apr 2024
    Joe Public was recently acknowledged as South Africa’s Best Agency to Work For, for the second year in a row according to the latest Scopen study.
    Joe Public voted SA&#x2019;s Best Agency To Work For

    Further to this, Joe Public also retains the top spot as the Most Creative Agency and the Most Attractive Agency for the second year running in the Scopen Agency Scope 2023/24 report.

    Scopen’s Best Agency to Work For in South Africa study showcases the essential criteria professionals consider when it comes to attracting and losing talent. A pool of 210 industry professionals analysed and submitted responses on the key factors such as company culture, creative quality and clients, amongst others.

    The study indicates that intangible factors such as pride, respect, fellowship and the credibility of the agency have an influence, as well as tangible factors linked to company benefits, work-life balance and physical space.

    “Our philosophy is grounded in the purpose of growth, existing to serve the growth of our people, clients and country through the power of creativity. As an agency we understand that this is only made possible with the support and trust from our clients and we are incredibly honoured and proud to announce that Nedbank, AB InBev South African Breweries and Chicken Licken were recognised as top three most ideal clients in South Africa in the Best Marketer to Work With Scopen study 2023/24,” says Mpume Ngobese, co-managing director.

    For more information on Joe Public, click here.

    Joe Public
    We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.

