AB InBev recognises Ogilvy as their leading creative partner for the second year in a row

Ogilvy was recognised again last week, as the leading creative partner in AB InBev’s local 2024 Creative Awards. Annually AB InBev hosts The Creative X Awards to identify, celebrate, and scale the best creative work across the AB InBev business. This recognition highlights Ogilvy's expertise in translating clients' business needs into innovative and effective solutions that drive positive results.

Receiving this accolade for the second year in a row reflects the agency’s ongoing commitment to being valuable partners for their clients’ brands, helping them stand out and transform traditional marketing campaigns into impactful, creative strategies that build and shape culture.

Pete Case, CEO and creative chair of Ogilvy SA, comments: “At Ogilvy, creativity is at the core of what we do. Clients come to us with business challenges, not just advertising needs, and it is our job to use creativity to help solve those problems. We focus on delivering work that is not only effective but also agile and cost-efficient, ensuring that the solutions we create are true to each brand and adaptable to a constantly changing marketplace.”

In addition, the group won seven gold awards and one silver for exceptional work on AB InBev’s Carling Black Label’s '63 Seconds Final' and Castle Lite campaigns.

Carling Black Label’s '63 Seconds Final' – a campaign for social good

Carling Black Label’s '63 Seconds Final' campaign helped AB InBev achieve its social good targets by using a multi-media approach to raise awareness about gender-based violence (GBV), symbolising the frequency at which abuse occurs in South Africa every 63 seconds.

Castle Lite partners with Nando’s to drive brand impact

Castle Lite’s 'Extra CCCCold Cooler Box' campaign was celebrated for its innovation and sustainability, offering South Africans the convenience of perfectly chilled beer in just 10 minutes. The cooler box, a 10-can pack that transforms into a portable cooler, blends creativity and practicality. Ogilvy also leveraged a unique partnership with Nando’s, combining Castle Lite’s cold positioning with Nando’s fiery brand to create a memorable 'cold vs hot' narrative, helping both brands stand out in a competitive market.

Vaughan Croeser, vice president of marketing at South African Breweries (AB InBev), comments on win: "Brands have a responsibility to drive both social and business impact, and Ogilvy has been a key partner in helping us achieve this. Given the size and scale of our business, it is crucial to have partners who understand our goals. The collaboration with Ogilvy continues to prove that creativity can drive real change. With campaigns like '63 Seconds Final' and the innovative work with Castle Lite, we are not just telling stories, we are making a lasting impact on the lives of our consumers and the communities we serve.”

Vicki Buys, MD of Ogilvy in Cape Town concludes: "Client relationships are the backbone of our business, and we’re grateful for our successful partnership with AB InBev, who continue to trust us to align our creative expertise with their goals.”

Following these outstanding achievements, Ogilvy will now compete on the global Creative X Awards level in the Global Creative X Awards.



