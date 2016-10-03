Tristan du Plessis selected as Decorex’s Designer of the Year 2024

From the 2023 Restaurant and Bar Awards Best Club/Night Venue, Giselle Miami, to the popular Gorgeous George boutique hotel in Cape Town, and the instantly-recognisable and most sustainable restaurant in the world, Fyn, to a penthouse suite designed in collaboration with Grammy Award-winning DJ Black Coffee – Tristan du Plessis’s stylish legacy is on show across the globe, making him one of the most famous creative talents to come out of South Africa.

Tristan du Plessis named as Decorex’s Designer of the Year 2024. Image supplied

This year, in an exciting addition to Du Plessis’s many accolades, the founder of the eponymous Cape Town and Johannesburg-based interior architecture firm has been selected as Decorex’s Designer of the Year for 2024. An annual recognition from the foremost authority on decor, interior design and lifestyle industries on the African continent, the Designer of the Year honour is awarded to an interior design firm whose work is worthy of acclaim.

Decorex Cape Town, between 6 and 9 June 2024 at the CTICC, and Decorex Joburg, at the Sandton Convention Centre from 1 to 4 August 2024, will each feature a Designer of the Year stand with Tristan du Plessis’s work.

According to the designer himself, he’s aiming to create a ‘small slice of his international projects’ where exhibition attendees will get the chance to experience and explore how he imparts his signature maximalist yet refined luxury into spaces around the world.

Image supplied

"I feel honoured to be chosen as Designer of the Year 2024 as I have a strong connection to South Africa," comments Du Plessis. "Even though the majority of my work is international, I consciously choose to collaborate with South African furniture designers and craftsmen to bring my various projects to life, so to be honoured among these talented designers in my home country is certainly something I’m very excited about."

Du Plessis’s studio was founded in 2015 with a strong focus on signature hospitality projects. The boutique design studio, which started in Johannesburg before expanding to Cape Town in 2022, has undertaken a slew of impressive local and international projects beyond those already mentioned, including Sān Dubai, a beach club inspired by and named after Africa’s first people, and Japanese-inspired local restaurant KōL Izakhaya.

Du Plessis's selection as Decorex's Designer of the Year 2024 marks another key moment in his illustrious career, further solidifying his status as a global creative force. His upcoming showcases at Decorex Cape Town and Joburg promise to offer attendees a glimpse into his visionary approach, celebrating his remarkable contributions to the international industry as well as his enduring connection to South Africa.