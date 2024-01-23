Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DentsuAfriGISPointHOMEMAKERSeMediaBroad MediaMotherland OMNiClockworkBusiness and Arts South AfricaRT7 DigitalPrimedia BroadcastingDash Digital StudioLocation BankOnPoint PRAPO GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Marketing News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketers give account-based marketing revenue growth marginal grades in new CMO report

    23 Jan 2024
    23 Jan 2024
    The latest CMO Council research finds scores of marketers falling behind in lead scoring, account-based marketing, accelerated pipeline, and intention-based marketing.
    Source: © 123rf The CMO Council has released its year-end scorecard of B2B marketing effectiveness
    Source: © 123rf 123rf The CMO Council has released its year-end scorecard of B2B marketing effectiveness

    This new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council report, produced in collaboration with WM America, entitled Fire Up Your Revenue Generation Engine, covers critical aspects of lead generation and engagement.

    This includes models and metrics for tracking and measuring performance, best practice demand-gen execution, ways to score effectiveness, and more.

    Seeding and harvesting the sales pipeline — the process of acquiring, capturing, qualifying and converting business opportunities — are essential to the growth and profitability of B2B marketers across every industry and geographic sector.

    Marketing is largely responsible for driving this business process, yet nearly two-thirds of lead gen and engagement strategies are underperforming.

    #BizTrends2024: Kirsty Bisset - 6 trends, besides AI, likely to shape marketing in 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Kirsty Bisset - 6 trends, besides AI, likely to shape marketing in 2024

      1 day

    Key findings

    Key findings from a Q4 survey of 150 B2B marketing, sales, revenue, growth, demand gen and campaign execution leaders include:

    • 63% say marketing must own and optimise a company’s revenue-generation engine.
    • 64% say their lead gen and engagement strategy underperforms.
    • 78% of highly evolved marketers are satisfied with their accelerated pipeline, compared to only 15% of lesser evolved marketers.

    “In today’s competitive data-driven environment, marketers should no longer be satisfied with paltry returns on their sizable lead-gen and ABM investments,” the report notes.

    “It’s time to turn the tables on inefficient, ineffective, and outdated practices for anticipating, adapting, and responding to customer needs and opportunities.”

    Image supplied. Musa Kalenga, group CEO, The Brave Group says don’t be scared for 2024; be excited as marketing, advertising, and technology intertwine
    #BizTrends2024: Musa Kalenga's five “techolutions” for 2024

      16 Jan 2024

    Proficiencies in critical areas of B2B marketing

    Based on the research findings, the CMO Council provide a year-end scorecard that ranks proficiencies in critical areas of B2B marketing execution and demand gen operations:

    • Overall ABM effectiveness in finding, winning, and growing big customers: C-
    • Strategic ABM practices: B
    • Scoring the most actionable leads and prospects: C
    • Moving deals more efficiently from contact to closure: C-
    • Finding buyers already seeking your type of product: C

    “Marketers must climb the evolutionary ladder and leave behind outmoded and dated practices,” notes CMO Council executive director, Donovan Neale-May.

    “Using AI-derived, intention-based buyer data and advanced sales intelligence are among the ways growth marketers bring more precision, predictability, and performance to B2B account marketing investments.”

    Image supplied.
    Image supplied.

    Top five skill sets

    The CMO Council’s research revealed the top five skill sets contributing to improved ABM-driven business outcomes:

    1. Better segmentation and precision targeting of buyers and influencers.
    2. On-demand customer business intelligence and personal buyer insights.
    3. Tighter integration of demand gen, channel, direct sales, and support teams.
    4. Greater utilisation of tools and data sources for richer prospect profiling.
    5. Proactive and timely pre-sales follow-up and cultivation strategies.

    Gaps in four core capabilities

    The CMO Council has uncovered widening gaps in performance between highly evolved marketers and lesser-evolved marketers.

    Gaps are occurring in four core capabilities:

    1. Lead scoring
    2. Account-based marketing
    3. Accelerated pipeline
    4. Intention-based marketing.

    This report tiers factors that make up a model for better identification, engagement and conversion.

    The model coincides with the CMO Council and WM America’s thought leadership initiative to advance lead revenue science practices through a certified Lead Evaluation and Assurance Process, or Leap model.

    “Marketers will need to take a few "Leaps" of faith in the coming months because sticking to the status quo is just not practical or possible anymore.

    “As data becomes more critical than ever before, CMOs need to extend their visions for innovation and forward-thinking strategies,” according to Lee Salem, WM America’s vice president of sales.

    Veronica Moleele is the CEO of Penquin. Source: Supplied.
    #BizTrends2024: Inclusive marketing takes centre stage

      16 Jan 2024

    Methodology

    The report is based on a survey of 150 heads of B2B marketing, sales, revenue, growth, demand gen and campaign execution in Q4 2023. It also included content from in-depth interviews with executives from Netline, Autodesk, T-Mobile, NTT, ABM Consortium, TechTarget, IBM, B2B Marketing, Reachdesk, Momentum ITSMA, and Xometry.

    Read more: marketing, B2B, lead generation, CMO Council, Donovan Neale-May, marketers, B2B marketing, AI, ABM, Account-based marketing
    NextOptions


    Related

    4 manufacturing trends to impact 2024
    4 manufacturing trends to impact 2024
     5 hours
    Image supplied. Geoff Cohen, DYDX addresses the alarming trend in digital advertising; AI-driven fake advertising websites
    #BizTrends2024: Geoff Cohen - The alarming digital trend of AI-driven fake advertising websites
     6 hours
    Source: MSC Cruises MSC Cruises has launched For a greater beauty, its brand new global integrated marketing campaign
    MSC Cruises launches global integrated marketing campaign, For a greater beauty
    1 day
    #OrchidsandOnions: Betway stands out at SA20 cricket league
    #OrchidsandOnions: Betway stands out at SA20 cricket league
     1 day
    #BizTrends2024: Kirsty Bisset - 6 trends, besides AI, likely to shape marketing in 2024
    #BizTrends2024: Kirsty Bisset - 6 trends, besides AI, likely to shape marketing in 2024
     1 day
    #BizTrends2024: Gordon Hooper - AI's impact on South African market research
    #BizTrends2024: Gordon Hooper - AI's impact on South African market research
     19 Jan 2024
    Albert Makoeng is the head of sales at theSALT. Source: Supplied.
    #BizTrends2024: The influencer gold rush - amping up budgets by 30%
     19 Jan 2024
    Image supplied. Ciaran McKivergan, founder and managing director at 8909 looks at how the migration toward subscription-based social media and AR opportunities is going to make life simultaneously easier and tougher for the creative industry
    #BizTrends2024: Ciaran McKivergan - The migration toward subscription-based social media and AR opportunities
     18 Jan 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz