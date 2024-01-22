Industries

    #BizTrends2024: Kirsty Bisset - 6 trends, besides AI, likely to shape marketing in 2024

    Kirsty BissetBy Kirsty Bisset
    22 Jan 2024
    22 Jan 2024
    Referring to the world we live in as fast-paced almost seems quaint given the speed at which the marketing landscape is evolving, and as with almost all change and disruption, tech was the major driver in 2023 and will continue to be in 2024.
    Image supplied. Kirsty Bisset, managing director, HaveYouHeard, ignores AI and examines six other trends likely to shape marketing this yer
    Image supplied. Kirsty Bisset, managing director, HaveYouHeard, ignores AI and examines six other trends likely to shape marketing this yer

    As in all industries, one of the biggest disruptors is AI, with marketing seeing this technology impacting almost every aspect, from copywriting and design to data analysis, marketing intelligence, chatbot engagement, and more.

    So, for the sake of everyone’s sanity, let’s ignore AI and look at six other trends likely to shape marketing in 2024.

    6 Trends likely to shape marketing in 2024

    1. Let’s get personal

      2. The combination of big data, our social media behaviour and (dare I say it) AI are going to lead to greater personalisation in marketing.

      If context was king in 2023, hyper-personalisation is set to stage a coup in 2024.90% of leading marketers say personalisation significantly contributes to business profitability.

      However, providing tailored experiences to customers continues to be a challenge for 63% of digital marketing executives.

      Harnessing data-driven insights ensures relevance, fostering stronger brand-consumer relationships and amplifying marketing efficacy in an evolving landscape.

    2. Shorter attention spans, short-form videos, and sports

      3. According to numerous studies, our attention span has decreased due to the amount and type of information we are bombarded with in the digital age. As marketers, we’re trying to sell to goldfish.

      This has been exacerbated by the proliferation of short-form video content on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. This, in turn, is impacting the type of sports we enjoy, with sports fans being drawn to shorter sports types.

      In particular, combat sports have seen a 21% rise in engagement since the beginning of 2021. Is it now the best solution to produce only short-content appetisers? Ultimately, people will continue to invest time in good content.

      We all think intensively about what we spend our valuable time on. If the quality of the offers is right, they are also worth the investment in time.

      #BizTrends2024: Mike Sharman - From earned virality to purposeful purpose
      #BizTrends2024: Mike Sharman - From earned virality to purposeful purpose

        10 Jan 2024

    3. Alexa, What are the biggest marketing trends of 2024?

      4. As the adoption of smart devices like Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant increases, voice search will become more critical.

      All of these devices essentially trawl Google for answers to voice searches, so applying the appropriate SEO strategy that includes conversational and long-tail keywords will be key.

      This shift necessitates a focus on conversational SEO strategies, concise yet informative responses, and adapting to evolving voice assistant technologies.

      Marketers embracing these changes will gain a competitive edge in meeting the evolving preferences of tech-savvy consumers.

    4. Social commerce integration

      5. 2024 will see social commerce gain significant traction, drastically changing how consumers interact with products and services. Social platforms will further integrate e-commerce solutions, while third-party solutions like Smartzer will undoubtedly continue their ascendance.

      Aside from enabling a more convenient shopping solution for consumers, this also presents a massive opportunity for savvy and innovative marketers to unlock new customer bases and drive sales.

      Veronica Moleele is the CEO of Penquin. Source: Supplied.
      #BizTrends2024: Inclusive marketing takes centre stage

        16 Jan 2024

    5. Video killed the (insert anything) star

      6. Video content will continue to shape and dominate the digital marketing space.

      Compelling storytelling has been a cornerstone of digital marketing for over a decade, but the growth of TikTok, Instagram Stories and other short-form video content is influencing the way we consume content.

      So in 2024, video will be the most dynamic medium for marketers to foster engagement.

    6. Marketing, memes and mayflies

      7. Mayflies have the shortest lifespan of any creature, living for an average of one to two days. The average TikTok viral trend lasts around three days.

      This trend is expanding to other social networks, where a viral dance, song, meme, activity or movement will be born, live and die in the space of 72 hours.

      This means that, in 2024, savvy marketers wishing to stay relevant in this fast-paced environment need to adopt what I call Mayfly Marketing – that is, having the ability to track, conceptualise and execute creative that embraces the latest viral trend within 24 hours.

    Image supplied. Musa Kalenga, group CEO, The Brave Group says don’t be scared for 2024; be excited as marketing, advertising, and technology intertwine
    #BizTrends2024: Musa Kalenga's five “techolutions” for 2024

      16 Jan 2024

    The marketing landscape stands at the intersection of innovation and rapid evolution and beckons marketers to adapt swiftly.

    These trends underscore the need for agility in a dynamic and fleeting landscape. Here's to navigating the currents of change in the exciting year ahead. Cheers to 2024!

    Read more: social media, trends, marketing trends, marketing, digital marketing, HaveYouHeard, Bizcommunity, video content, Siri, Kirsty Bisset, seo strategy, hyper-personalisation, Alexa, TikTok, #BizTrends2024
    NextOptions

    About Kirsty Bisset

    Kirsty Bisset is managing director of HaveYouHeard's Durban agency, and actively involved in growing the group's business locally and internationally.


