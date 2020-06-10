Fresh content loading on Adult Swim! South Africans in for a treat with new seasons of Robot Chicken and Mr. Pickles...

The Adult Swim block on Showmax is on a mission to unravel brand new content to add to its quirky, off-the-cuff and multi-award-winning lineup of shows.





Robot Chicken, exclusive to Adult Swim, will come back with season nine and 10, as well as a Robot Chicken Walking Dead Special in June, along with season three of Mr. Pickles. They join Rick and Morty, whose final five episodes of season four premiered earlier in May, just 24-hours after the US premiere.



Season nine of Adult Swim’s hit show, Robot Chicken, kicks off with a special holiday edition, and even Santa is not off-limits. Expect the royal parody treatment from Robot Chicken, targeting more characters and titles including Mad Max: Fury Road, Westworld and Scooby-Doo, among others.



The 10th season promises to pack some punch as the Emmy® award-winning show debuts the Robot Chicken Walking Dead Special: Look Who’s Walking. The tale of Rick Grimes and his walker-battling friends gets a twisted retelling when the Robot Chicken Nerd visits The Walking Dead Museum and meets an aging survivor. Series creators Seth Green and Matthew Senreich serve up hilarious Walking Dead-inspired satire in this special feature — including most of The Walking Dead's cast, who lend their voices to the Robot Chicken characters.



Mr. Pickles, Old Town’s cutest dog, is back for a third season of tail wagging, flesh-ripping and head decapitating. This season, we follow the Goodman family and the eccentric residents of Old Town in their most off-the-wall escapades yet! Mr and Mrs Goodman will have their hands full battling bullies, zombies and telemarketing plantation owners.



Adult Swim content has been available on Showmax since November 2019, with shows such as The Jellies (S1), Emmy® award-winning Samurai Jack (S1-5), Robot Chicken (S1-8), Robot Chicken Star Wars Specials, Venture Bros (S1) and Mr. Pickles (S1-2). The content refresh comes hot on the heels of Rick and Morty and Genndy Tartakovsky’s exclusive series, Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, earlier this year.



Head over to



