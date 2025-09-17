South Africa
Finance Economy
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Tech Oasis SystemsKLAJNPRCapital LegacySAICAThe Noise FactoryIrvine PartnersOnPoint PRInospaceEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    South African inflation unexpectedly slows in August

    South Africa's headline consumer inflation unexpectedly slowed in August, falling to 3.3% year-on-year from 3.5% in July, statistics agency data showed on Wednesday, 17 September 2025.
    By Sfundo Parakozov and Anathi Madubela
    17 Sep 2025
    17 Sep 2025
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    Economists polled have predicted annual inflation would edge up to 3.6%, still comfortably within the central bank's 3%-6% target range.

    Well-contained inflation has allowed the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) to cut its main lending rate at three of its four policy meetings this year.

    At its last meeting in July the Sarb said it would aim for the bottom of its range, 3%, whereas before it had aimed for the middle, 4.5%.

    The Sarb's next policy announcement is on Thursday, 18 September 2025 and most economists anticipate it will keep its repo rate unchanged at 7% as it tries to steer inflation down towards its new 3% anchor.

    In month-on-month terms inflation was at -0.1% in August, compared with 0.9% in July.

    Annual core inflation, which strips out volatile items like food and energy, came in at 3.1% in August, in line with analysts' forecasts.

    Read more: inflation, SARB, South African Reserve Bank, Sfundo Parakozov and Anathi Madubela
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz