Newlands apartments sell out in record 10 minutes due to skyrocketing demand

Sixty-eight apartments in ‘The Marlow on Mill’ sold out within just 10 minutes of launch, underscoring the insatiable demand for quality sectional-title homes in Cape Town’s sought-after suburb of Newlands.

Source: Supplied. Artist’s impression of ‘The Marlow on Mill’.

According to Pam Golding Properties, Capetonians living both locally and abroad are eagerly securing units in the development. The sales, representing a total value of R180m to date, account for almost a quarter of the 281 apartments on offer.

Says Andrew Golding, chief executive of the Pam Golding Property group: “With no new developments of this stature having come onto the market in Cape Town’s Southern Suburbs in recent years - and none recently in Newlands, as evidenced by this enthusiastic uptake there is strong demand for well-located, quality sectional-title units with good security, parking and amenities.

“The Marlow on Mill really ticks all the boxes, offering buyers a rare and appealing opportunity in a prime location, close to leading schools, retail and lifestyle amenities, and with easy access to both the city and natural surrounds. It is also a compelling option for investors, as sound price growth is anticipated due to desirability and scarcity factors, while resale demand and rental yields are also expected to be robust.”

Says Samantha Nel, a Western Cape area manager for Pam Golding Properties: “Enquiries continue to flow in as we draw on our extensive database of buyers who have expressed specific interest in sectional-title apartments in Cape Town’s Southern Suburbs over the past year. Notably, our buyer enquiries are up 208% year-on-year, reflecting a major surge in demand between August 2024 and August 2025.

“The Southern Suburbs remains one of Cape Town’s most desirable residential areas, known for its family-oriented lifestyle and strong community appeal. We are seeing strong interest in The Marlow on Mill from existing Newlands residents looking to upgrade from existing homes, as well as South Africans abroad who recognise this as both a sound investment and an opportunity to secure a foothold in Cape Town’s premium market.”

Design drives sales

Since launch, additional sales have been concluded, including several of the larger premium apartments, while Pam Golding Properties’ sales agents continue to report strong buyer activity and ongoing commitment.

According to Shelly Keys, who is also a Pam Golding Properties Western Cape area manager, buyers have been attracted by the standout contemporary design, versatile studio layouts, pet-friendly policy, and the rare option for short-term letting, which adds high appeal for both investors and owner-occupiers.

“Notably, the development allows short-term letting through Propr, a feature seldom permitted in Southern Suburbs apartment blocks, further enhancing its attractiveness to investors.

“Approximately half of buyers to date are Capetonians, with the remainder from across South Africa and abroad. Purchase motivations include 25% for primary residence, nearly 50% for buy-to-let investments, and the balance for holiday, lifestyle purposes or purchasing for children.”

Developed by Eris Property Group and designed by TwoFiveFive Architects, The Marlow on Mill is already gaining international recognition, having been shortlisted for the prestigious Scope Awards of Excellence 2025 for ‘African Unbuilt Project of the Year’, which celebrates innovation, functionality, sustainability, and design excellence.

Set to become a Cape Town landmark, the striking development is positioned in Mill Street, where residents will enjoy panoramic views of Table Mountain.

Adds Keys: “The purchase process is fully digital, ensuring transparency and equal access, while still being complemented by the expertise of our area specialists who provide essential local insights, contract guidance, and professional aftercare, giving buyers the best of both worlds: tech-enabled efficiency with personalised, on-the-ground support.”

Completion of the project is scheduled for November 2027, with apartments ranging from deluxe studios and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom units to a luxurious, fully customisable 240m² penthouse. Prices start from R1.72m up to R16m (VAT inclusive, with no transfer duty payable). Buyers also still stand to benefit from a R100,000 launch discount when purchasing via the sales platform.