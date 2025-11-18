Westville property market heats up as young buyers seek family-friendly deals

Buyers under the age of 35, who made up nearly a quarter of all residential purchases between November 2024 and October 2025, are increasingly choosing Westville for its community feel, family-friendly lifestyle and excellent value, especially in the R2m to R2.5m range.

Source: Supplied. Westville Beverley Hills home for sale at R6.49m.

While just over a quarter of current homeowners are retirees and the majority of recent buyers fall within the 36 to 49 age group, younger buyers are taking advantage of the suburb’s relative affordability and investment potential.

Median sales prices of freehold homes have risen by 26.9% over the past five years (2020–2025) and by 39.5% over the past 15 years (2010–2025), notes Ebrahim Desai, Westville area manager for Pam Golding Properties.

“Westville’s enduring appeal lies in its accessibility to central Durban (10.4km), major transport routes north and south, and King Shaka International Airport (40.5km),” says Desai. “Yet it retains the character of an elegant, peaceful suburb with tree-lined streets and a strong sense of community.”

With 82% of properties being freehold and set on spacious erven, Westville is ideal for young families. The area offers top schools such as Westville Boys’ and Girls’ High, convenient access to Westville Mall, The Pavilion and Westwood Mall, and proximity to sports clubs, community activities, and major arterial routes like the M13 and N3 - all while maintaining relatively low traffic levels.

Over the years, Westville has also developed into a thriving business hub, home to major professional firms and business parks such as Westway Office Park and Derby Downs, while the nearby Westmead industrial node adds further economic vitality. The result is a desirable ‘live, work, play’ lifestyle that appeals to Westville’s diverse and multicultural population.

Sectional-title market

Desai says that most of Westville’s sectional-title properties are duplexes, with average prices ranging between R2.3m and R2.7m for three-bedroom units, depending on condition, while modern units can command higher prices. Two-bedroom duplexes are less frequently available.

According to Lightstone stats, median sales prices for sectional-title apartments have increased by 8.1% over the past five years and 31.6% over 10 years, while vacant land has seen particularly strong growth which is up by 71.8% over five years and 145.8% over 10 years.

Says Desai: “Younger buyers are particularly drawn to sectional-title living for the security, lower maintenance, and modern lock-up-and-go lifestyle it offers. A two-bedroom apartment of around 80m² can be found in Westwood Estate for approximately R1.3m to R1.4m, while a three-bedroom apartment typically sells for R1.8m to R2.3m, depending on size and condition.

A nearby new development offers similar two-bedroom units at around R1.35m, with both estates providing 24-hour security.

“Occasionally, one-bedroom apartments become available in Blue Heights, though these are older units priced between R800,000 and R900,000.”

Freehold homes and family living

For buyers seeking freestanding homes, Desai recommends central Westville and areas such as Beverley Hills, Dawncliffe, Berea West, and Greyleigh, where starter homes range between R2.2m and R2.5m. These typically include three bedrooms, a garage, and possibly a one-bedroom cottage on an erf of around 2,000m².

“At this price, the land may be sloped, so properties on level stands generally offer better value,” advises Desai. “Alternatively, buyers can find a three-bedroom duplex in popular complexes such as Cedar Ridge or Loerie Park for around R2.5m, though these homes may require some modernisation. For those with a budget around R1.8m, Westville North and Atholl Heights offer excellent value for money.”

At the upper end of the market, luxury duplexes in complexes such as Le Verseau, Robin Hill Estate, La Toscana, and La Fontana are priced between R5m and R6m.

Desai adds that there is a shortage of supply of sectional-title units in the local market, creating opportunities for developers, particularly for simplexes in gated estates. These are increasingly in demand among older buyers seeking to downsize from larger homes to secure, low-maintenance properties without stairs.

“For a well-maintained freehold home on level land, with a pristine garden and swimming pool, buyers can expect to pay between R3m and R6m. Some of Westville’s most sought after addresses include Kings Avenue, Salisbury Avenue, Wandsbeck Road, Nordene Road, Sylvania Avenue, and Westville Road.

“Westville offers impressive luxury homes that provide exceptional value compared to areas like uMhlanga,” says Desai. “It’s a suburb that truly delivers on quality of life, investment potential, and a welcoming sense of community.”