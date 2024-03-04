Historic win for Pam Golding Properties at 2025 International Property Awards

Competing against leading entrants from around the globe, Pam Golding Properties has again been recognised as Best International Real Estate Agency (2024-2025) for over 20 offices at the prestigious International Property Awards gala event held in London (February 2025).

Source: Supplied.

This is the fifth time – and second year in succession - that the company has received this sought-after global accolade.

In the 2024-2025 awards, in the category for companies comprising over 20 offices, the company was also judged Best Real Estate Agency in South Africa, Best Real Estate Agency in Africa, Best Real Estate Agency Marketing in Africa and Best Real Estate Agency Marketing in South Africa.

The International Property Awards are globally acknowledged as a benchmark for excellence and outstanding achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry.

Global recognition earned

Judged by a highly experienced and expert panel of independent professionals across all property disciplines, participants are awarded at regional level in Africa, Arabia, Asia Pacific, Canada, the Caribbean, Central and South America, Dubai, Europe, Saudi Arabia, the UK and USA, with the winners from each region automatically competing for the coveted top global honours.

This brings to 84 the total number of International Property Awards achieved by Pam Golding Properties over the past 17 years, further highlighting the company’s commitment to the highest standards of service excellence, innovation, professionalism and quality.

Says Dr Andrew Golding, chief executive of the Pam Golding Property group: “Receiving these awards is testament to our ongoing efforts, through our more than 2,000 agents and staff, to differentiate ourselves and the Pam Golding brand in the marketplace by consistently upholding the standards of excellence, professionalism and integrity set by our founder almost 50 years ago.”

Global expertise and trust

With over 300 offices in sub-Saharan Africa and abroad, and with buyers and sellers spread across more than 45 countries around the world, Pam Golding Properties is a global brand recognised for these attributes of expertise and reliability which instil trust among consumers across all sectors.

Adds Golding: “To remain sustainably successful in the highly competitive and ever-evolving business of transacting property requires agility, innovation and knowledge in order to capitalise on rapid technological advances in marketing and communications, as well as new opportunities in the marketplace.”

Pam Golding Properties is also exclusive residential real estate partner in Africa for Savills, one of the world’s largest property groups, with access to its prestigious network of over 700 offices worldwide.