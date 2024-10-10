Pam Golding Properties launches office in Paris

Pam Golding Properties has extended its global reach by establishing a presence in Paris - in prime location in the heart of the 7th arrondissement, a highly sought-after, upmarket central district in France’s capital city.

Source: Supplied.

The property group has acquired an existing business, Cassil Immobilier, situated at 78 rue de Sèvres, which under the new ownership is now trading as Pam Golding Properties Paris.

The 7th arrondissement is one of Paris’ most affluent and prestigious areas, home to the Eiffel Tower, top gourmet restaurants, luxury fashion boutiques, monuments and museums, with cobbled streets and tree-lined avenues on the left bank of the River Seine.

Andrew Golding, chief executive of the Pam Golding Property group says: “This is a prime property district of Paris, just a stone's throw from St Germain des Prés, where luxury boutiques, iconic department stores like Le Bon Marché, renowned hotels like the palace Lutecia, restaurants including La Coupole, and beautifully-crafted Haussmann buildings rub shoulders.

"There's also an abundance of private mansions with large gardens for the ultra-luxury market. This district was also the playground of famous artists like Picasso and Chagall, and renowned authors like Hemingway.

“Apart from attracting local residential property buyers, Paris has universal appeal and therefore, for South Africans too, who can now transact with us in this major European city as a trusted and well-known brand.

"While our focus is on the high-end market - mainly family apartments, we also market small apartments and studios for our investor and student markets. Prices in this district range from €12,000 to 16,000 per m², which is higher than the Parisian average of €9 500 per m².

“While the 7th, 6th and 15th arrondissements are our key territories, we also operate in other districts such as the 16th and currently have mandates in Côte d'Azur and for country houses outside of Paris.”

Catering to international clients

There are no restrictions for foreign buyers of residential property in France, including non-residents. All that is required is a French bank account and a valid ID, and Pam Golding Properties will guide buyers through the purchasing process and advise them on the best solutions, including financing.

Managing director of the Paris operation is Séverin Brunelle, who has over 25 years of experience in the real estate industry operating in France and Canada and dealing with international clients from around the globe.

Assistant manager of Pam Golding Properties Paris is Fabrice Brackman, former owner of Cassil Immobilier, who has some 23 years’ experience in real estate in Paris and hails from a well-respected local family.

Says Brunelle: “The ‘City of Lights’, or ‘City of Lovers’ as Paris is referred to, has been highlighted by the recent Olympic Games and its history, architecture, monuments, parks and gardens, restaurants, theatres and the quality of its infrastructure and housing make it a unique capital crossed by the River Seine.

“As Paris cannot expand in terms of housing, supply will therefore always be limited in what is one of - if not the most beautiful cities in the world.”

Leveraging a vast database of buyers

Adds Golding: “Being a Parisian agency, many of our existing clients are French, purchasing in Paris for main residences or investment. However, with our vast database of buyers and global reach via our 300 offices in Africa and abroad - including Savill’s network in some 70 countries via our association as their residential property partner on the African continent, we anticipate high interest from international buyers.”

Adds Brunelle: “Our buyers in Paris already include those from Italy, the UK, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, the USA and Middle East, many acquiriing pied-à-terre properties for use when they are in Paris or to rent out.”

One to two-bedroom, 27-30m² apartments currently marketed by Pam Golding Properties Paris range from €345,000 in the 15th arrondissement to €420,000 in the 6th, and 75-80m² apartments from €870,000 in the 15th arrondissement to €1.395m in the very high-end 7th arrondissement.

Says Brunelle: “Larger apartments currently listed on our books include a 124m², four-bedroom apartment near Paris priced at €1.47m, and a 135m², two-bedroom apartment in an iconic building in the very chic 16th arrondissement selling for €2.045m.”