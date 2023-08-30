Landsdowne Property Group: The importance of a good credit score when renting

Landsdowne Property Group, well known residential real-estate manager and estate-agency company, says having a good credit record is a powerful tool for tenants, and it empowers them to negotiate more favourable lease terms.

Source: Supplied. Jonathan Kohler, founder and chief executive officer of Landsdowne Property Group.

In a competitive rental market, a strong credit history helps tenants secure quality properties while also paving the way for future financial opportunities, such as home or personal loans.

Jonathan Kohler, founder and chief executive officer of Landsdowne Property Group, commented: “Rising living costs and prolonged high interest rates have significantly impacted tenants’ ability to afford rent, with many now spending as much on debt repayments as on rent. In our portfolio, we observed a decline in rental agreements last month, reflecting the strain on tenants’ financial situations.”

Last month, the Reserve Bank reduced interest rates by 25 basis points to 8% annually, leading to consumers now paying a prime rate of 11.50%. While this is a positive development and suggests the possibility of further rate cuts, Kohler said that the benefits of lower interest rates will take time to reach financially constrained households.

The PayProp Rental Index for the second quarter of 2024 reveals that the average tenant spent 46.7% of their income on debt repayments and 30.3% on rent, leaving only 23.0% for other expenses. A common guideline for rental affordability suggests that tenants should ideally spend no more than 30% of their income on rent.

“Increased tenants’ obligations result in downward pressure on the rental market, prompting savvy tenants to seek more affordable properties to maintain their creditworthiness,” said Kohler.

Rising debt pressures affordability

Kohler said without a credit history, it makes it challenging to secure home loans and rental properties, as creditors cannot assess an individual's payment history and affordability. A credit record is typically established through various forms of credit, such as cellphone contracts, store accounts, or loans from banks.

When evaluating potential tenants, landlords and rental agents focus on net monthly income—the tenant's salary after taxes—to determine affordability, often relying on credit checks conducted by bureaus like TransUnion.

Credit bureaus calculate a credit score based on an individual’s payment history and overall debt. This score reflects how effectively one manages existing credit at the time of application.

According to TransUnion, a credit score is categorised as favourable (614-680), good (681-766), or excellent (767-999), with higher scores indicating better creditworthiness. Conversely, a poor or below-average score signals the need for improvement in one’s credit-risk profile.

Here are five effective strategies consumers can use to build and enhance credit: