New openings: Protea Hotels by Marriott expands footprint in Africa

Protea Hotels by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of over 30 brands, has announced the opening of two new hotels in Africa: Protea by Marriott Delta in Nigeria and Protea by Marriott Lusaka International Airport in Zambia.

Source: Supplied. Protea Hotel by Marriott Delta, Nigeria.

These new additions highlight Protea Hotels by Marriott's ongoing expansion on the continent, offering both business and leisure travellers contemporary comfort coupled with authentic local charm.

“We are excited to expand our footprint in Africa with the opening of these two exceptional properties,” said Sandra Schulze-Potgieter, vice president of premium and select brands; Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Marriott International.

“Both hotels are designed to provide a perfect blend of modern amenities and an enriching connection to local culture. These launches further affirm our commitment to delivering the signature African hospitality and personal service that defines Protea Hotels by Marriott, while benefiting from the reach of Marriott International’s global network.”

Protea Hotel by Marriott Delta, Nigeria

Located in the heart of Ekpan Warri’s business district, Protea Hotel by Marriott Delta is just a 15-minute drive from Osubi Airport and strategically located near the region’s oil and gas hub.

The hotel features 69 contemporary guestrooms and three well-equipped conference rooms suited to both intimate business meetings and large corporate events.

Culinary offerings include Delta Restaurant, an all-day restaurant serving up an array of local and international cuisines, as well as a lobby and pool bar where guests can unwind with drinks at the end of the day. Other facilities include the Oriki Spa, an outdoor pool, and a fitness centre.

Protea Hotel by Marriott Lusaka International Airport, Zambia

Located just minutes from Kenneth Kaunda International Airport, Protea Hotel by Marriott Lusaka International Airport offers an ideal blend of comfort and convenience for both business and leisure travellers visiting Zambia’s bustling capital, Lusaka.

The hotel boasts 72 elegantly designed guest rooms, complemented by an all-day restaurant, offering a fusion of local and international cuisine. Guests can relax at the bar or unwind by the outdoor pool and fitness centre.

Complimentary airport shuttles ensure hassle-free transfers, adding to the seamless experience. For business needs or social gatherings, the hotel offers a range of flexible meeting facilities, including six boardrooms and two meeting rooms that can accommodate up to 104 people combined, making it a prime venue for corporate meetings, workshops, and events.

With these latest additions, Protea Hotels by Marriott continues to grow its presence across Africa, now boasting more than 60 properties across nine countries, including Angola, Botswana, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia.

With a wide-ranging footprint across both business hubs and leisure destinations, Protea Hotels by Marriott remains a top choice for travellers looking to experience the best of Africa.