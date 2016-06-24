From vineyards to accolades: Babylonstoren's journey to #1 hotel

Babylonstoren, nestled in the scenic beauty of South Africa’s Cape Winelands, has been named the #1 hotel in South Africa by Condé Nast Traveler readers.

Source: @babylonstoren/Facebook

More than 575,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers across the USA participated in the annual Readers’ Choice Awards, sharing their experiences from around the globe and revealing the places they most eagerly anticipate revisiting.

It marks the fourth consecutive year that Babylonstoren has claimed top laurels in this category with an outstanding reader score of 99.27, continually capturing visitors’ hearts with its groves of citrus, enchanting garden, unforgettable food, glorious vineyard views and freedom of movement on a working Boland farm.

The Babylonstoren Farm Hotel also ranks 28th on the list of the Best Hotels in the World in the 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards.

To soak in the sunshine, guests at the Babylonstoren Farm Hotel can cycle through the budding vineyards, pick something to snack on straight from the tree and dip their toes into the cool water channels.

“Thank you to our loyal guests, dedicated staff and valued partners who have contributed to this achievement,” says Dalené Claassens, director of hotel and hospitality at Babylonstoren.

“Our hotel invites guests to immerse themselves in the beauty of a working farm. The silence and beauty of the surroundings, the wholesome nature of our products, the friendliness of our people – these all work together to anchor our guests. They arrive as visitors and leave as family.”

The Readers’ Choice Awards, with an unparalleled legacy as the travel industry’s longest running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgement of excellence within the travel sector.

The results are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website and celebrated in the November issue.



