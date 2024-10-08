Premium industrial assets hit the market in Cape Town

Cushman & Wakefield | BROLL Capital Markets offers the market two adjacent logistics assets in the prized location of Brackengate Business Park

Sean Berowsky Shane Howe

In a move set to attract the attention of leading investors in the local industrial property sector, two A-grade logistics facilities in the highly sought-after Brackengate Business Park are being offered to market exclusively by the Cushman & Wakefield | BROLL Capital Markets Team.

The adjacent facilities, previously occupied by British American Tobacco and DSV Global Transport and Logistics, offer a rare opportunity for investors to secure large, modern industrial space in one of Cape Town's prime logistics locations. The properties, roughly spanning 12,561sqm and 14,949sqm, total 27,510sqm. They can be acquired separately or together and will be sold through a closed bid tender process for which offers need to be submitted by 24 October 2024.

The decision by the multinational US-based seller to exit the Cape Town market due to global operational changes has created an unparalleled investment opportunity. The facilities, originally purpose-built for British American Tobacco and Pearson Books (later occupied by DSV), offer a rare blend of quality, location, and flexibility.

Sean Berowsky, MD of Cushman & Wakefield | BROLL Capital Markets, says, “With Cape Town's industrial property sector demonstrating remarkable performance and growth, these assets are poised to attract strong interest from both investors and owner-occupiers.”

Cape Town has established itself as a key logistics hub, driven by its well-maintained infrastructure and strategic position. This trend underscores the strong demand for industrial space in the city, fuelled by the growth of e-commerce and the increasing importance of efficient supply chains.

Shane Howe, head of industrial broking, Western Cape, for Cushman & Wakefield | BROLL, adds, “Industrial property in Cape Town continues to defy the odds, demonstrating remarkable resilience and adaptability, with low vacancies and good demand driving rental growth. The sale of these two Brackengate Business Park facilities is a landmark event for the market, and these premium assets are set to be highly sought after.”

Brackengate Business Park is one of the most strategically positioned light industrial parks in Cape Town. Situated adjacent to the R300 with quick linkages to both the N1, and N2 highways, the park offers unparalleled access to road, air, sea, and rail networks. This prime location, coupled with the park's exceptional security and modern facilities, makes it an ideal base for logistics, distribution, and light manufacturing operations.

The facilities themselves boast modern specifications, having been constructed about 12 years ago, with adequate clear heights, fire suppressant systems, multiple receiving and dispatch options and ample yard space. The buildings offer a flexible layout, capable of accommodating a variety of uses, from warehousing and distribution to light manufacturing and offices.

Investors seeking to capitalise on this exclusive opportunity in the Cape Town industrial market should contact Shane Howe on 072 261 1863/ moc.llorb@ewohs and Sean Berowsky on 082 810 8950 moc.llorb@yksworebs.



