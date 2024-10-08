Shawu's Hills Wildlife Estate: Own a piece of your African dream

The Covid-19 pandemic, much like the global recession of 2009, significantly impacted the property market worldwide. Despite this economic downturn, the pandemic also triggered a wave of transformation within real estate.

With historically low interest rates in 2020, many first-time homebuyers entered the market, while the rise of remote work reshaped homeownership preferences toward properties offering more space, comfort, and integration with nature.

This growing trend of remote working has driven a demand for residences in serene, spacious environments, far from congested cities—a demand Shawu’s Hills Wildlife Estate is perfectly positioned to meet.

An iconic location within the Kruger National Park

Nestled within the southern region of the world-renowned Kruger National Park—the most popular area of this iconic reserve—Shawu’s Hills Wildlife Estate offers homeowners a rare opportunity to live amid breathtaking natural beauty.

With its proximity to abundant wildlife and stunning landscapes, Shawu’s Hills is an oasis for those seeking a unique blend of luxury living and nature's tranquility. Residents enjoy access to exclusive, panoramic views of the Crocodile River, home to hippos, buffalo, kudu, and diverse bird species.

Phase 2 launch: Fractional ownership at Villa 10

As the property market continues to evolve, Shawu’s Hills Wildlife Estate is on the verge of launching Phase 2 of its property sales, introducing an exciting opportunity for fractional ownership at Villa 10, a luxurious property within the estate.

Fractional ownership allows investors to purchase a share in a share block of the villa, enabling access to the property at selected times throughout the year. This innovative model provides a more accessible route to luxury real-estate ownership, without the financial commitment of full ownership.

"Villa 10 is a flagship offering within Shawu's Hills," said Lindi Le Grange at Shawu’s Hills Wildlife Estate.

"With 53 meters of river frontage and panoramic views of the Crocodile River, this villa delivers a blend of elegance and immersion in nature, making it the perfect escape for those who value luxury and conservation."

Villa 10 offers exquisite living spaces, including five en-suite bedrooms, an expansive viewing deck and lookout deck, swimming pool, outdoor and indoor entertainment area complete with a built-in braai and boma fire pit.

It is the epitome of sophistication and comfort in the African wilderness, ideal for families or groups seeking a private, high-end retreat.

A new era of investment: Design your African dream

Fractional ownership in Villa 10 is more than just a real-estate opportunity—it’s a lifestyle. This model enables buyers to enjoy the benefits of owning a holiday home without the cost and responsibility of year-round maintenance. Each shareholder has exclusive use of the villa for specified periods, making it the perfect solution for those seeking flexibility in their travels.

Redefining the future of real estate

As post-pandemic preferences shifted society toward live-work-play environments, Shawu’s Hills Wildlife Estate stands out as an exemplary development offering residents a balanced lifestyle.

With access to modern amenities, remote work-friendly environments, and breathtaking surroundings, this estate is a sanctuary for those looking to live harmoniously within nature while maintaining modern comforts.