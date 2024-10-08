Radisson unveils partnership with Mangwanani Spa

Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre located near Johannesburg's O.R. Tambo Airport is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with the award-winning Mangwanani African Spa.

This collaboration brings a luxuriously and unique blend of African wellness and luxury to the hotel’s guests, further solidifying the hotel’s commitment to providing world-class exceptional hospitality experiences.

With a focus on delivering world-class amenities and services, Johannesburg's Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre has transitioned from its previous spa partnership to embark on this exciting journey with Mangwanani African Spa.

This renowned spa is celebrated for its authentic African-inspired treatments and dedication to holistic wellness. By joining forces with Mangwanani, the hotel aims to offer guests an unparalleled spa experience that rejuvenates the body, mind, and spirit.

Herricah Letjane, spa manager at Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre, Johannesburg, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership: “Our guests will have the luxury of experiencing spa treatments that are based on African holistic healing practices further enhancing the level of comfort offered to guests with an effort to ensure that guests get the best treatment experiences in a serene environment paired with signature packages Mangwanani has to offer.”

In addition to the new spa partnership, the hotel will be unveiling its state-of-the-art rooftop yoga studio. This serene sanctuary offers breathtaking panoramic views of the hotel entrance, creating an ideal setting for relaxation and mindfulness.

The rooftop yoga classes are designed to promote holistic health and wellbeing, catering to guests of all fitness levels.

Whether guests are seeking a rejuvenating spa treatment or a peaceful yoga session, Johannesburg's Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre is committed to providing an unforgettable wellness experience.

“Our partnership with Mangwanani African Spa and the opening of our rooftop yoga studio are just two examples of our dedication to promoting health and wellbeing for our guests,” adds Letjane.

Set to launch soon, this addition comes as part of the hotel’s celebration of Wellness Month, aligning with its mission to promote wellbeing.