Airbnb calls for registration in South Africa, new data on housing impact

Airbnb has written to the South African government with a call to accelerate the implementation of a national host registration system that would give authorities better visibility of hosting activity in their area and inform additional measures where needed.

Source: 123RF.

The call comes as new research from Airbnb analyses the impact of short-term rentals on Cape Town’s economy and housing market, which shows little to no correlation between Airbnbs and rising rents.

Dedicated listings on Airbnb, homes which are shared more than the typical listing, accounted for less than 0.9% of all formal housing units in the city, which is less than 1.5% of the number of additional housing units needed to meet growing housing demand over the next four years.

The analysis on the impacts of hosting also shows that stays on Airbnb contributed an estimated R14.4bn to GDP and supported 42,000 jobs in Cape Town in 2023 alone. Survey data from hosts also shows that for around half, hosting is an economic lifeline that actually helps them afford their homes.

Call for registration

Following the findings of this analysis, Airbnb has written to the South African government with a call to accelerate the introduction of a national registration system for South Africa.

Airbnb’s letter recommends a national host registration system to boost transparency on hosting activity and help ensure that Cape Town and other cities are equipped to introduce additional targeted rules based on clear evidence, if needed.

Velma Corcoran, regional lead for Middle East and Africa, said, “Hosting on Airbnb provides much needed income to families in South Africa and supports thousands of jobs across the wider economy.

"As short-term rentals play an increasing role in South Africa’s tourism economy, we are calling on the government to accelerate the introduction of a national registration system that gives authorities better visibility of hosting activity in their area.

"Data from a register of hosts can then inform targeted and proportionate steps to regulate activity, where there is a clear need. We look forward to continuing our positive work with authorities in South Africa.”

Here is a summary of the report’s findings: