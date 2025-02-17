Why South Africa’s Atlantic Seaboard is experiencing a luxury property surge

Driven primarily by increased demand for luxury property and characterised by stock shortages, the residential property market on the Cape’s Atlantic Seaboard has experienced a particularly buoyant start to the summer season, says Basil Moraitis, regional head in the Western Cape for Pam Golding Properties.

Source: Supplied. Five-bedroomed unit in Bantry Bay.

Says Moraitis: “The fact that our trading in December (2024) was busy throughout the entire month is a positive indicator and underlines the ongoing demand for Cape Town’s sought-after Atlantic Seaboard – notably for prime luxury properties. Furthermore, January (2025) was much busier than December with February also promising robust sales. Currently we have a waiting list of qualified buyers both local and international, all seeking to acquire their own place in the sun on this highly desirable coastline.

“Well-located properties with good views and close to amenities such as the beaches, the central city and V&A Waterfront have sold quickly, marking the return to a sellers’ market.

“In the R20m plus category the demand is driven by upcountry and local buyers who are equalled by international buyers, especially SA expats who have become dissatisfied overseas and are seeking to return - and spend more time in Cape Town to enjoy the quality lifestyle and climate.”

Among notable sales in January (2025) by Pam Golding Properties are homes in Clifton – sold for R47m to a local buyer and R46.5m to an international buyer from Germany, and a home in Camps Bay purchased by a UK buyer for R55m.

Stock shortages abound

Says Moraitis: “With its prime location in Victoria Road, our Camps Bay office attracts a number of walk-ins eager to explore opportunities to acquire prime real estate in close proximity to world-class beaches and restaurants.

“Such is the demand that there is hardly any stock available to purchase in the V&A Waterfront – in fact, nothing has sold in this market over the past three months due to the lack of available residential property for sale.”

Prime real estate in the V&A Waterfront ranges from approximately R15m to R75m; a three-bedroom apartment in Clifton lists from R35m to R50m, and villas in Camps Bay vary from R20m to R55m. A standout statistic from 2024 is the median price of R18.875m achieved in the market for homes in the R10m plus price band in upmarket Fresnaye in 2024.

Meanwhile, it’s interesting to note that in the areas of Mouille Point and De Waterkant, median sales prices achieved in the market in the R5m to R10m price band have increased by 14.2% and 17.3% respectively from year-earlier levels. (Lightstone statistics)

Says Moraitis: “In January we achieved significant sales in Mouille Point in that price range, some examples being apartments sold for R6.8m, R6.1m, R5.8m, R4.95m and R3.125m for very small one or two-bedroom apartments.

“The lack of stock is a key factor, as prices are being pressured upwards due to the lack of availability and increasing demand, especially in the market exceeding R5m into the very top-end.

“Across the Atlantic Seaboard residential property market, the more unique the property is, the bigger the interest from affluent buyers looking to secure iconic, trophy properties. Cape Town has truly been ‘discovered’.”