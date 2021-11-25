Bantry Bay: The celebrity hotspot offering unrivaled luxury

Now entering the season when the notorious ‘Cape Doctor’ or Southeaster blows along the coastline, homeowners and residents in the exclusive, private enclave of Bantry Bay on Cape Town’s prime Atlantic Seaboard can bask in the welcome sunshine – protected from the strong winds due to its strategic location.

Source: Supplied.

“Location is always key, but here it carries significant benefits as the suburb comprises a mostly north-facing aspect which is most sought-after and exceptional as the Atlantic coastline tends to be west-facing.

"No wonder this tranquil, upmarket area is always in high demand among affluent home buyers, creating an ongoing shortage of available stock,” says Basil Moraitis, regional head for Pam Golding Properties in the Western Cape. “There is excellent interest in the area at all levels and very little stock available at present.”

Situated on the slopes of Lion’s Head and Table Mountain Nature Reserve with its mountain trails, and close to the beaches of Clifton and Camps Bay, the vibrant nightlife in Sea Point, the world-class restaurants and retail in the V&A Waterfront precinct, and the central city, Bantry Bay residential properties are understandably tightly held and seldom come onto the market.

Exclusive, coveted enclave

Says Moraitis: “Being in perennially high demand with limited listings makes the area the coveted enclave it is and home to many celebrities and captains of industry, as well as the exclusive, award-winning Ellerman House boutique hotel located in the heart of this world-renowned suburb.

“With a single-access road, this peaceful, high-end suburb with spectacular and mostly uninterrupted ocean views comprises some of the region’s – and South Africa’s - most exclusive, stylish and expansive residences, which can achieve prices upwards of R50-R75m plus.

"Homes which do come onto the market elicit high interest from the moneyed set in the Western Cape and other provinces such as KwaZulu-Natal – and with particularly keen interest from Gauteng and international buyers.

“Such is the desirability of Bantry Bay as a residential destination that in recent years several homes have been demolished in locations such as Victoria and Kloof Roads to make way for luxurious, modern mansions.”

Source: Supplied.

With innovative architectural detailing and imaginative interiors, a highly appealing home currently on the market is an iconic five-bedroom (all en suite), multi-storey property designed by Stefan Antoni Olmesdahl Truen, which is uniquely positioned on the ridge between Bantry Bay and Clifton, with dual aspects affording sweeping views across both suburbs and the ocean.

The property is marketed by Pam Golding Properties at R75m.

Iconic luxury residence

Adds Moraitis: “Adjoining the nature reserve and with panoramic vistas towards Robben Island, Clifton, Llandudno and beyond, the elegant and contemporary 1000m² home includes six bathrooms, four reception rooms and spacious garaging for three cars – while there is also off-street parking.

"Surrounded by the majestic Twelve Apostles Mountain range, this lavish retreat exudes tranquility and warmth while combining modern sophistication and luxurious comfort.”

Striking features include a double-volume atrium and expansive glass doors blurring the lines between interior and exterior living, a sunken lounge with awe-inspiring views over the infinity pool and ocean conveniently situated near the elegant cocktail bar, an ultra-modern cigar lounge, serene Zen garden, expansive entertainment deck, and wrap-around rim flow pool.

Source: Supplied.

There’s a gourmet open-plan kitchen, stylish dining areas for easy entertainment, a state-of-the-art gym, an executive study for the perfect work-from-home setting, a rejuvenating steam room and an outdoor jacuzzi, as well as discreet staff accommodation.

The home also has a heating and cooling system, ambient piped music, and numerous other high-end appointments.