Melrose Arch apartment sets a record-breaking rental price of R80,000

Pam Golding Properties has achieved a record rental in Melrose Arch, securing R80,000 per month for a luxurious two-bedroom apartment – the highest rental ever recorded in this highly sought-after precinct in Johannesburg’s northern suburbs.

Source: Supplied.

The 262m² north-facing apartment includes two spacious en-suite bedrooms, a generously proportioned open-plan lounge and dining area, and seamless flow to elegant entertainment spaces including a double-volume patio.

Other features include a stylish staircase, TV pyjama lounge, and a separate butler’s suite with its own entrance - ideal for working from home - among other high-end features and fittings. The apartment epitomises modern city living, combining contemporary design with the convenience of lock-up-and-go security.

Says Andrew Golding, chief executive of the Pam Golding Property group: “Secure, eco-conscious and designed around walkability, the vibrant precinct of Melrose Arch – launched in 1998 – was well ahead of its time.

"Originally billed as a live, work, play area, today, it continues to set the benchmark for mixed-use precincts in South Africa, offering a vibrant blend of residential, retail, commercial, and leisure spaces, supported by world-class infrastructure and retaining prominence as one of Johannesburg’s most sought-after and trendy, luxury addresses.”

Source: Supplied. A view of the luxury apartment in Melrose Arch which has been rented through Pam Golding Properties for R80,000 per month.

Mariël Burger, regional head: Gauteng Metro for Pam Golding Properties, says rentals in Melrose Arch are highly sought-after, particularly since the start of this year (2025), with apartments ranging from lofts and one-bedroom units to spacious three- and four-bedroom homes, right across the R17,000 to R80,000 per month price range.

“Situated in the heart of Melrose in Johannesburg’s northern suburbs, there is simply nothing else in South Africa that compares to Melrose Arch. With 24/7 security, eco-friendly infrastructure offering solar-generated power, full water and gas back-up, and advanced recycling programmes, the lifestyle proposition here is unparalleled, making it particularly attractive to buyers and renters in the 40–60 year age group.

"Beyond its residential offering, Melrose Arch is also a thriving business hub. Its modern, green-rated office spaces with high-speed fibre internet attract multinational corporations, businesses and professionals.”

Urban living refined

Perfectly positioned between Sandton and Rosebank, close to the Gautrain with OR Tambo International Airport just 25km away, residents of Melrose Arch enjoy easy access to world-class hospitals, top schools, Wits University, the University of Johannesburg, sport and leisure facilities, and more than 100 retail outlets and restaurants.

Says Burger: “Melrose Arch’s enduring appeal is evident in the long-term commitment of residents, many of whom have owned their homes for more than a decade.”

According to Lightstone statistics, 62% of homeowners have owned their properties for 11 years or more, reflecting the stability and ongoing appeal of this unique precinct.

Adds Burger: “Security, sustainability and convenience remain top priorities for many homeowners, providing peace of mind in a sophisticated urban environment. This is further enhanced by Melrose Arch’s welcoming community atmosphere – cobbled streets, landscaped plazas, luxury hotels, and bustling cafés and restaurants, which all combine to create a cosmopolitan, village-like ambience.”

With some 600 residences, mainly comprising sectional-title apartments, homes in Melrose Arch range in price from approximately R1.8m to R2.9m for one-bedroom units, R3.3m to R4.8m for lofts, R2.8m to R5.5m for two-bedroom apartments, R4.5m to R6m for three bedrooms, and R7.95m up to R38m for luxury four-bedroom penthouses.