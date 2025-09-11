South Africa
Property Trends
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

2025 Trends | BizTrendsTV | View newsletter 1, View newsletter 2, Previous years 2024 1st newsletter, 2024 2nd newsletter | 2023 1st newsletter | 2023 2nd newsletter | 2022 1st newsletter | 2022 2nd newsletter | 2021 | 2020 | 2019 | eBooks: 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010 & 2009

Marketing & Media trends

Industry trends

BizTrends Sponsors

Headline Sponsor


Digital, Marketing, Media


Advertising


Retail


ICT


Finance, Entrepreneurship


Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    The rise of eco-friendly living: South Coast's real estate revolution in 2025

    Prominent developer and builder, Paul Tedder shares his insights on the trends shaping property investments on the South Coast:
    Paul TedderBy Paul Tedder
    11 Sep 2025
    11 Sep 2025
    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    The year began with cautious optimism, as investments have seen an uptick, albeit selectively. The demand for lifestyle-focused properties continues to surge, particularly in coastal areas where remote work is still a viable option. These outlying regions offer families an improved quality of life, characterised by reduced traffic, proximity to nature, and a more family-oriented atmosphere.

    Tedder emphasises the shift toward lifestyle and sustainable investments: "Umdoni Point Coastal Estate is setting a new benchmark for upscale living on the South Coast. With property values rising by 20-40% since its inception in 2018, it reflects the growing desire for secure, high-quality living spaces." The estate’s first home, completed in 2021, has seen its resale value skyrocket from R2.8m to R4.3m in just three years, highlighting its investment potential.

    This trend towards sustainable living is also evident in the architectural choices being made. As developments increasingly prioritise eco-friendliness, the use of natural stones and locally sourced building materials is on the rise. Tedder notes, “The minimalist architectural look not only appeals to modern sensibilities but also promotes maintenance-free structures that stand the test of time.”

    Secure living trends

    Another significant trend is the increasing demand for gated communities. South Africans are gravitating toward these secure environments as they offer a safer living experience. Properties within gated communities are witnessing higher value increases, making them attractive long-term investments. "The value proposition of gated communities is undeniable," Tedder asserts. "They offer peace of mind and a sense of community that many buyers now prioritise."

    The migration from the North Coast to the South Coast is also noteworthy. Overdevelopment and skyrocketing land prices in the North Coast have led many potential buyers to seek refuge in the more affordable and serene South Coast, this increased popularity brings challenges, including rising crime rates and higher levies.

    "Buyers are looking for an escape," Tedder explains. "The North Coast has become overcrowded, and crime rates have risen, defeating the purpose of a coastal retreat. As a result, many are turning southward for a more tranquil lifestyle."

    In addition, buyers are now even more willing to invest more for the right balance of nature and convenience. Tedder points out, “Residents want top-tier amenities, including state-of-the-art sports facilities, health services, and restaurants within a secure environment, in close vicinity. They aren’t just looking for a place to live; they are seeking a lifestyle that prioritises safety, community, and quality of life.”

    Reflecting on these trends, Tedder notes, "Most of these trends are not new; they have been prevalent globally since Covid. There’s been a post-pandemic shift towards quality over quantity, with a growing demand for sustainability and self-sustaining solutions." This shift has also contributed to the rise in small-holding property investments, as buyers seek more land and independence.

    Ultimately, the role of developers is evolving. It is essential for them to understand the market's changing needs and deliver solutions that meet these demands without compromising affordability. As we navigate these trends, the future of property investment in South Africa, particularly in the South Coast, appears bright, driven by a commitment to quality living and sustainable practices.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Paul Tedder

    Paul Tedder is the managing director at Umdoni Point Group.
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz