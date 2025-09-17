Subscribe & Follow
Sudan's Emergency Response Rooms win Norwegian human rights award
This year's Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on 10 October in Oslo. The Peace Research Institute Oslo, a research institution, named the Emergency Response Rooms as a possible winner.
The Emergency Response Rooms are a loose network that emerged during the civil war that broke out in Sudan in 2023. They have tried to sustain basic services, such as water and power, and distribute food and medical supplies.
"They consist of thousands of volunteers who engage in collaborative, community-driven efforts to meet urgent humanitarian needs of others, at great personal risk," the Rafto Foundation said in a statement.
"(They) save lives and maintain human dignity in a place of misery and despair. Their innovative mutual aid efforts through citizen participation contribute to developing a civil society and is essential to building a better future for Sudan."
The conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has created what the United Nations calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with widening pockets of famine across the country.
More than 12 million people had been forced to flee their homes in search of safety, according to UN estimates, though some have started to return.
The laureate of the Rafto Prize is awarded a diploma and prize money of $20,000.
Source: Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.Go to: https://www.reuters.com/