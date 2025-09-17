South Africa
ESG NGO, NPO & Social Enterprise
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

MscsportsHeineken BeveragesESG Africa ConferenceTishala CommunicationsOFM RadioCyril Ramaphosa FoundationSoapboxMultiChoiceFoodForward SAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Sudan's Emergency Response Rooms win Norwegian human rights award

    A Norwegian human rights foundation gave its annual prize to the Emergency Response Rooms, a Sudanese network of community groups providing aid, for "their courageous work to preserve the most fundamental human right - the right to life". Four past laureates of the Rafto prize — Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi, East Timor's Jose Ramos-Horta, South Korea's Kim Dae-jung and Iran's Shirin Ebadi — went on to win the Nobel Peace Prize.
    17 Sep 2025
    17 Sep 2025
    Image credit: Reuters
    Image credit: Reuters

    This year's Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on 10 October in Oslo. The Peace Research Institute Oslo, a research institution, named the Emergency Response Rooms as a possible winner.

    The Emergency Response Rooms are a loose network that emerged during the civil war that broke out in Sudan in 2023. They have tried to sustain basic services, such as water and power, and distribute food and medical supplies.

    "They consist of thousands of volunteers who engage in collaborative, community-driven efforts to meet urgent humanitarian needs of others, at great personal risk," the Rafto Foundation said in a statement.

    "(They) save lives and maintain human dignity in a place of misery and despair. Their innovative mutual aid efforts through citizen participation contribute to developing a civil society and is essential to building a better future for Sudan."

    The conflict between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has created what the United Nations calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with widening pockets of famine across the country.

    More than 12 million people had been forced to flee their homes in search of safety, according to UN estimates, though some have started to return.

    The laureate of the Rafto Prize is awarded a diploma and prize money of $20,000.

    Read more: aid, famine, United Nations, UN
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz