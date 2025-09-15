Rising mortgage arrears urge proactive homeowner action

Home-loan accounts with arrears in South Africa have increased by about 50% over just 18 months to December 2023.

This sharp rise reflects mounting financial pressure on South African households, with higher interest rates, rising living costs, and persistent inflation making it harder for many to keep mortgage accounts up to date. Once at 92%, the proportion of current accounts has dropped to 88%, signaling significant local economic strain.

Globally inflation has been quite stubborn and interest rates remain high as a result. In South Africa the repurchase rate (repo rate) of the South African Reserve Bank reached its highest level in 15 years, says Renier Kriek, managing director of innovative home finance provider, Sentinel Homes. This means the prime rate, used to price home loans and other consumer debt like car loans and credit cards, is elevated.

High inflation, and the high interest-rate response, has been caused by a confluence of factors including the hangover from previous quantitative easing, supply-chain bottlenecks during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and the recent conflict in the Middle East.

Despite earlier predictions that the high interest-rate cycle could turn around in May this year it is now only expected next year due to high inflation proving stickier than anticipated.

“Being unable to afford your home-loan instalment is not a position anyone wants to find themselves in. Steer your own boat rather than leaving it to the vagaries of the foreclosure process. Not taking control of the situation can be financially disastrous,” advises Kriek.

Prevention better than cure

He urges homeowners to come to an agreement with their home-loan credit provider before they miss the first payment. Stick to the arrangement. Do not over-promise and under-deliver.

“If you couldn’t make an arrangement in advance of missing a payment, and you’ve already fallen into arrears, pay something toward the debt immediately. Just pay anything you can and keep on doing that as a launchpad for negotiations with your home financier.” Accounts that are receiving payments are less likely to face hand-over and foreclosure than accounts receiving no payments.

“Do not let unreasonable hope be the enemy of your future financial well-being,” he adds. If the cause of your financial distress is unlikely abate within a reasonable time, call it a day and list the property for sale with an estate agent. Be realistic and pro-active.

He recommends that distressed homeowners market their property before the home financier’s attorneys come knocking, ensuring a better return on the sale. “You will also avoid a slew of additional costs once the bank starts with the foreclosure process. These only serve to make you poorer, adding insult to injury.”

Some people, particularly men in Kriek’s experience, tend to be too proud to discuss financial matters with family and friends. Many families are caught by surprise when there is suddenly talk about foreclosure, having missed the opportunity to assist along the road.

“Reach out to the people you love and trust, there may be a lifeline from someone who will understand your circumstances and can assess the situation with much higher fidelity than a remote credit provider.”

Forbearance before foreclosure

Credit providers may be willing to assist a distressed homeowner by offering a payment holiday or by granting an interest-only period. It may also be possible to spread any existing arrears over a few months' repayments or extending the term of loan. This is especially true when the bar to payment is temporary, such as hospitalisation or sudden retrenchment

It is also important for consumers not to fall prey to over-enthusiastic debt counsellors. Many unscrupulous operators in that industry market debt counselling as a cure for all debt related ills. Entering debt counselling may not, in fact, save your home, but may still have a potentially disastrous effect on your future finances. For instance, debt review stops you from taking any new debt for several years while the debt review is completed.

Kriek says there is a general misconception that home loans are “money-spinners” for home-loan companies such as the banks. It only takes a couple of missed payments for a home-loan provider to be “under water” with a home loan. Do not labour under the misapprehension that you are doing the bank a favour by having a home loan with them – the home loan itself is not a very lucrative proposition.

Nevertheless, the fixed costs of originating new home loans are quite high. Banks, home loan- or credit providers generally prefer to rehabilitate existing customers rather than terminating the agreement, foreclosing, and then having to originate new debt.

Take all opportunities to steer your own boat off the foreclosure rocks. Your finances cannot afford to be shipwrecked there.