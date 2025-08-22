Kogae Rainbow’s majority stake in Boomgate: a new era for African security infrastructure

Kogae Rainbow Investment Holdings has acquired a 65% equity shareholding in Boomgate, a South African manufacturer of high-security access solutions. The acquisition includes both Boomgate Systems (Pty) Ltd and Boomgate International (Pty) Ltd.

Source: Kogae Rainbow Investment Holdings.

Thabile Wonci, chief executive officer of Kogae Rainbow Investment Holdings says the acquisition represents a transformative opportunity with significant strategic value for both companies.

“This strategic investment is poised to accelerate Boomgate's growth, expand its international footprint and solidify its position as a market leader in high-security access solutions. While Boomgate has been exporting its products for years, this partnership is designed to provide the resources and expertise needed for a more robust global expansion, particularly across the African continent.”

Boomgate is reputed for its high-security access solutions and a true South African innovator. “The partnership represents a shared commitment to pioneering the future of security infrastructure across Africa,” says Wonci. “We will be collaborating closely with the existing management team to accelerate growth and enhance technological capabilities with the goal of transforming Boomgate into Africa’s undisputed market leader.”

Boomgate founder Andre Rossouw will continue in his role as managing director, leveraging his 27 years of industry experience. Rossouw says the acquisition is a significant milestone for the business, “bringing fresh ideas, renewed energy and valuable expertise that will help us reach new heights while staying true to the values that built our company.”

Customised security solutions

Boomgate Systems is setting a precedent in vehicle and pedestrian access-control systems, as well as hostile vehicle mitigation (HVM) systems. The company is renowned for engineering custom solutions rather than simply selling off-the-shelf products. This specialised approach has enabled it to secure high-risk sites, including banks, prisons, presidential residences and data centres.

“In our industry, specialist skills are not just important, they’re essential,” explains Rossouw. “We don’t just sell products; we sell solutions. This level of responsibility demands expertise built through years of experience and continuous training. Most of these skills are developed and refined internally, giving us a competitive edge.”

Boomgate’s capabilities are showcased at its Johannesburg-based 1,000 m² Experience Centre, a hands-on facility where partners and clients can interact with the full range of its technology, from traffic barriers to high-security turnstiles.

The company’s impressive list of achievements includes supplying high-security access control products to 66 correctional facilities across South Africa; installing turnstiles in several international stadiums, including Limerick Football Stadium in Ireland; serving as the sole supplier of spike barriers and turnstiles to all South African ports; providing high-security systems to the Department of Justice; and securing Reserve Banks and parliaments with road blockers. The company’s is also known for its reliable spike barriers that grace the entrances of many shopping malls.

Collaborative product innovation

Boomgate recently formed a new technology alliance with Bosch and Ideco to deliver next-level, fully integrated solutions that are more intelligent, secure and effective.

“The alliance with Bosch and Ideco represents a new era of collaboration between manufacturers and technology partners given that technology providers have traditionally operated in silo’s, each focusing only on their own product offerings, with limited regard for broader system integration. We are sharing knowledge and expertise across different technology domains; designing systems that are interoperable and complementary; and creating robust, end-to-end security ecosystems,” says Rossouw.

He reveals that Boomgate is actively exploring additional partnerships, particularly in the hostile vehicle mitigation space, to further strengthen its business.

According to Wonci, the growth strategy for Boomgate will focus on driving top-line growth, diversifying its customer base and enhancing operational efficiencies. “As African urbanisation accelerates, Boomgate’s specialised engineering and deep market understanding position it well for continental growth. We plan to expand the company’s customer base and streamline its operations to ensure long-term success and sustainability.”

The conditions precedent for the transaction are expected to be met by the end of August 2025.