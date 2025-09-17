South Africa
    Tee off with intention: A practical guide to Golf Day networking

    After a short networking event the other day, barely two hours long, I already felt like I’d used up my monthly quota of small talk. Over dinner, I looked across the table at my boyfriend and asked, “How do you do it?” He had a golf day lined up, hours of socialising, walking, joking, drinking, and networking, and seemed completely unfazed.
    Issued by myrkl
    17 Sep 2025
    17 Sep 2025
    Tee off with intention: A practical guide to Golf Day networking

    That one innocent question kicked me into full journalist mode. I grabbed a pen and started scribbling notes. He shared a few solid survival strategies, and I added a few of my own, because let’s be honest, sunscreen is not usually on the top of the list for the guys. So, whether you're naturally outgoing or more like me, here's your practical guide to making the most of golf day without losing your mind.

    1. Pace yourself, with drinks and people

    It seems like golf days are not known for moderation. There's often a welcome drink, followed by shots at the third hole, more drinks at the halfway house, and maybe something stronger at prize-giving. If you're not careful, you'll be more likely to hand out your bank card than your business card.

    A good rule? Alternate every alcoholic drink with a glass of water. Your head and your networking game will thank you later. Bonus tip: bring MYRKL along in your golf bag, it’s an easy way to support your body and feel ready for the day ahead.

    2. Don’t just play golf – play the long game

    If you’re attending a golf day, you’re probably not there to win the tournament. You’re there to make a few meaningful connections. Instead of trying to talk to everyone, focus on building two or three solid conversations throughout the day. Ask about more than just work. What gets them out of bed in the morning? What frustrates them about their industry? Where did they grow up?

    People remember how you made them feel, and being genuinely interested in someone always leaves a better impression than a rushed sales pitch.

    3. Come prepared (But not too prepared)

    Take business cards, yes – especially since some companies still use physical cards for prize draws and raffles. But don’t overdo it. You don’t want to be that person handing out cards before they’ve even shaken hands. Instead, have your cards accessible and offer one at a natural point in the conversation.

    4. Think beyond the green

    Conversations don’t need to stay limited to golf or business. In fact, people often connect better over a shared laugh or a mutual complaint about sunburn than they do over strategy talk. If you’re worried about running out of things to say, have a few go-to topics up your sleeve: travel dreams, weekend plans, or even something in the news that’s interesting but not controversial.

    Which brings me to the next tip…

    5. Sunscreen is not optional

    Yes, you’re there to network. But sunstroke and peeling noses make for terrible follow-ups. Keep sunscreen in your golf bag and actually apply (and reapply) it, especially after the halfway break. Sunglasses and a cap can also help with eye contact in the sun and save you from squinting through the last few holes.

    6. Read the group energy

    Some groups love banter and a bit of friendly teasing, while others keep it strictly business. Take a few minutes to feel out the tone before launching into your best golf jokes or pitching your latest offering. Adapting to the group dynamic shows emotional intelligence – a trait people don’t always talk about but always respect.

    7. Follow up without the fuss

    Don’t wait too long to follow up. A short message the next day – “Great chatting to you at the golf day. I’d love to connect again soon,” – goes a long way. You don’t need to launch into full-blown emails. A voice note or a LinkedIn request works just as well and feels more personal.

    In closing

    Golf days are not just about the sport. They’re a marathon of social endurance, small talk, and connection wrapped in sunshine and self-deprecating humour. Whether you're the life of the party or the quiet observer, there’s space for you to make meaningful impressions without draining your battery.

    And if all else fails, have dinner with someone who thrives in these situations, you might just pick up a few tips worth writing down.

    If you considered this a good read, give How The Office Turned My Winter Binge Into a Career Masterclass and Building a Real Network (That Actually Works) While Growing a Business a go.

    myrkl
    Introducing a new era of socialisation and responsible drinking - enjoy a night out and feel refreshed the next morning.
    Let's do Biz