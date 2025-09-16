SAHIA to host two landmark health informatics events in October

The South African Health Informatics Association (SAHIA) will host two pivotal in person events this October at the Melrose Surgical Centre in Johannesburg: the Clinical Coding Symposium on Wednesday, 1 October 2025, followed by the Nursing Informatics Symposium on Thursday, 2 October 2025. Both gatherings aim to advance digital transformation in South Africa’s healthcare sector through knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and professional development.

Dr Sharon Vasuthevan Dr. Rajeev Rao Eashwari, president of SAHIA Marieta Liebenberg

Tickets for both events are now available at a flat rate of R1,000 per delegate. Seats are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The Clinical Coding Symposium and Nursing Informatics Symposium come at a pivotal moment, providing a platform for collaboration that aligns with the national agenda of creating a financially resilient, patient-centred health system supported by robust digital infrastructure,” adds Dr Rajeev Rao Eashwari, president of SAHIA.

Clinical Coding Symposium

The Clinical Coding Symposium will bring together experts, funders, healthcare professionals, policymakers, and system implementers to explore the critical role of coding informatics in the future of healthcare financing in South Africa.

As the country moves towards National Health Insurance (NHI), there is an urgent need to standardise coding systems such as ICD (International Classification of Diseases) and ICHI (International Classification of Health Interventions). These systems are vital for accurate billing, transparent reporting, improved planning, and equitable resource allocation.

Keynote speaker Barry Childs, Joint CEO of Insight Actuaries and Consultants, will open the day, with insights from leading specialists across academia, healthcare, and industry. The programme covers topics such as the link between clinical coding and financing, funder perspectives on coding, ICD and imaging coding best practice, and coding’s role in cost control and transparency.

The event features a high-level line-up of speakers, including Dr Lyn Hanmer (South African Medical Research Council), Clive Daniell (In2Pacs), Prof Ilse Truter (Nelson Mandela University), Anton van Schalkwyk (Insight Health Solutions), Erna van Rooyen (Netcare), Matt Zylstra (Discovery Health), and Dr Warrick Sive (Wits Clinical Governance Division). With closing remarks by Dr Eashwari, the symposium will offer delegates access to expertise spanning actuarial science, academia, service provision, and governance.

Importantly, this symposium has been approved for CPD points. Delegates attending in person will earn 6 CPD points for the day.

“This symposium offers transformative insights into the role of clinical coding in strengthening healthcare financing,” says Marieta Liebenberg, Convenor of the Clinical Coding Symposium. “It’s an opportunity to bridge practice with policy and empower stakeholders with the knowledge to drive a more financially resilient healthcare system.”

Nursing Informatics Symposium

The Nursing Informatics Symposium will spotlight the growing role of digital technology in nursing and patient care. Convened by Dr Sharon Vasuthevan, an award-winning healthcare leader and Fellow of the Academy of Nursing in South Africa, the event will highlight how digital tools can transform clinical workflows, enhance decision-making, and improve patient outcomes.

Topics on the agenda include the role of nursing informatics in clinical decision-making, AI in nursing education, workflow optimisation, and electronic patient record implementation. Confirmed speakers include Prof Jennifer Chipps (University of the Western Cape), Peggy Naicker (Nursing Education Association), Prof Mtshali (South African Nursing Council), Dora Mkhize (eLearning Manager, Life Healthcare) among others. Dr Sharon Vasuthevan will also be launching a nursing informatics special interest group (SIG) at the event. Additionally, delegates attending the Nursing Informatics Symposium will receive a SAHIA certificate of attendance.

“As digital transformation reshapes patient care, nursing informatics emerges as a cornerstone, enhancing clinical workflows, data-driven decision-making, and patient outcomes,” says Dr Eashwari.

Sponsorship opportunities

SAHIA is offering limited sponsorship opportunities for both events, giving companies and organisations the chance to align with key industry conversations, showcase their solutions, and engage directly with healthcare leaders and decision-makers. Sponsors will benefit from direct exposure to influential professionals across health, IT, and policy sectors.

Registration and participation

Both events are designed for healthcare professionals working across coding, nursing, health administration, data analysis, IT, and policy.

Tickets for both the Clinical Coding Symposium and the Nursing Informatics Symposium are available at R1,000 each.

Delegates can register here:

Clinical Coding Symposium – www.sahia.org.za/clinical-coding-symposium

Nursing Informatics Symposium – www.sahia.org.za/nursing-informatics-symposium

About SAHIA

Established in 1982, the South African Health Informatics Association (SAHIA) is an independent, non-profit organisation committed to advancing the professional application of health informatics in South Africa. SAHIA unites professionals from healthcare, IT, academia, and policy to encourage collaboration, share knowledge, and support the development of digital health systems that enhance patient outcomes and healthcare services nationwide.

For more information, visit www.sahia.org.za.

Contacts:

Karen Heydenrych, Communikay, +27 83 302 9494, az.oc.yakinummoc@nerak

Christine Bergstedt, SAHIA, +27 82 658 4593, az.gro.aihas@ofni



