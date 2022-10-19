Showmax Pro launches promotional offer from R199 a month

Live sport streaming service Showmax Pro is available for a reduced price in South Africa.

For a limited time only, live sport on Showmax Pro will be available to South African subscribers at a reduced price of R299 per month (from R349) while Pro Mobile will cost R199 per month (from R225). Showmax has reduced prices to give subscribers in South Africa even more affordable access to SuperSport’s coverage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar, which kicks off on 20 November 2022.

Showmax Pro users will be able to stream all 64 live fixtures of sport’s greatest spectacle, with all the matches being offered in both HD and 4K resolution on supported devices. Showmax Pro gives subscribers the ultimate stadium experience on smart TVs or on the go, on up to five different devices, and includes two concurrent live streams.*

This limited-time price for Showmax Pro also gives football fans access to all the Premier League action, as well as LaLiga, Serie A, UEFA Champions League**, the DStv Premiership and more live games, all streaming courtesy of SuperSport.

But Showmax Pro is not just for football fans. Select athletics fixtures, marathons and pro boxing matches also stream live from SuperSport. Sports documentaries on the catalogue include Roger Federer’s Laver Cup Swan Song, rugby doccies Chasing the Sun and Two Sides, and HBO’s 100 Foot Wave. There is also an extensive line-up of sports-themed magazine and talk shows on offer, such as Inside LaLiga, SuperSport’s What A Weekend, and Arena eSports. There is also an extensive line-up of world cup related documentaries like The Road to Qatar and FIFA World Cup Films.

Showmax Pro also offers live music and news channels to stream, from Newzroom Afrika to Trace Gospel.

All Showmax Pro subscribers get access to the full Showmax entertainment catalogue. This includes the Showmax Original African fantasy series Blood Psalms; all episodes of Steinheist, the docuseries about South Africa’s biggest corporate scandal; from 31 October, brand-new episodes of the second season of the Emmy darling White Lotus plus other fan-favourite HBO and Emmy-winning shows such as Euphoria; and, from November, the third season of the Showmax Original telenovela, The Wife. Showmax is also the only place to stream all episodes of Reyka, the South African smash-hit show that was recently nominated for two International Emmy Awards – one for Best Drama Series, and one for lead star, Kim Engebrecht.

To find out more or subscribe visit showmax.com

*Showmax Pro Mobile is only available on one device, with one stream.

**The Showmax Pro line-up differs by country. The UEFA Champions League is only available in South Africa, Lesotho and Mauritius.

Why Showmax Pro?

Showmax Pro is a streaming service available for Showmax subscribers in Africa that bundles the Showmax entertainment offering with music channels, news and live sports streaming from SuperSport.

Subscribers can live stream the latest seasons of the English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, UEFA Europa and UEFA Conference leagues, as well as FIFA World Cup qualifiers and more.

The platform also offers a wide range of other live sports events including athletics, professional boxing, and the world’s biggest marathons. Visit showmax.com to learn more or to subscribe to Showmax Pro.

