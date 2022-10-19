Clutch recognises Bluegrass Digital among South Africa's leading B2B companies for 2022

At Bluegrass Digital, we are a passionate team of strategists, analysts, creatives, and software engineers who combine our skills to create well-crafted applications and platforms.

We aim to deliver superior quality and value for money, and we seamlessly integrate with your internal processes and teams to provide a remarkable experience. We work on individual projects or in conjunction with your development teams.

It has recently come to our attention that Clutch has recognised Bluegrass Digital as a leading B2B company in South Africa’s digital design industry. If you’re unfamiliar with Clutch, it’s a B2B resource for companies. Clutch cuts through disorganised market research by collecting client feedback and analysing industry data, arming businesses with the necessary insights and analysis.

Clutch highlights the top B2B companies across different industries and locations each year. The leading service providers deliver high-quality customer service and have accumulated profound knowledge in their fields of expertise.

Our clients have been with us throughout the years and are instrumental in our growth and success. These awards and recognitions wouldn’t have been possible without them, and we are thankful to those who took the time to leave us a review on our profile on Clutch. Here’s what they have to say about working with us:

“We had most of the running conversations in a project-specific slack channel, and we had regular standups and in-person meetings with the team throughout the project.” – Chief Data and Analytics officer, PayJustNow

“I only have the highest praise for Bluegrass Digital and their contributions to our business.” – CEO, Beauty & Cosmetics Company

“We have a lot of positive comments about our new website and recently won gold awards for web design and B2B websites. This industry recognition just goes to show how good of a website the Bluegrass Digital team helped us build.” – Comms manager, Energy Services Company

Get in touch to learn how our solutions can solve your business problem.



