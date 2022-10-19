Industries

    October Public Sector Leaders features Premier Alan Winde

    19 Oct 2022
    Issued by: Topco Media
    This October edition of PSL focuses on Transport Month as well as Marine Month and on the front cover we are delighted to feature Western Cape Premier Alan Winde - whose wide-ranging interview with us is the lead story - in it we get in-depth insight into the province's strategies for infrastructure development, transport and growth of the tourism industry.
    October Public Sector Leaders features Premier Alan Winde

    Our Trailblazer is the Minister of Transport, Hon. Fikile Mbalula, who fills us in on what the ministry is doing to celebrate Transport Month; and the Regional Focus is on Gauteng – did you know that the province is the seventh largest economy in Africa and the 26th largest
    urban region in the world? In Other News the spotlight falls on hospitals pleading with the government and Eskom to exclude them from loadshedding.

    If you have ever wondered about the relationship between SARS and Crypto, then our Financial Fitness regular is a must-read. The Women in Leadership focus this month is on Hon. Thoko Didiza, minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, and as part of the celebration of Marine Month we zoom in on the ocean economy – taking a look at what is happening with Operation Phakisa. Enterprise development and incubators – are they hatching a golden egg for the South African economy? Find out in our feature article.

    If you are a car enthusiast, please take a look at our Lifestyle section where we bring you a review of the latest Nissan Qashqai.

    Read here.

    Other features include:

    • In Legal Matters we ask: Can directors be held personally accountable for company debt?
    • We examine how technology can help provide access to mental healthcare
    • Educate a girl child, empower a nation: We commemorate International Day of the Girl Child

    Whether you are in the public sector, the private sector, supply chain or an interested individual, PSL has something for you.

    We hope you enjoy the read.

    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
    Read more: Eskom, Nissan, Fikile Mbalula, Alan Winde, Thoko Didiza

