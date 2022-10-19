October Public Sector Leaders features Premier Alan Winde

Our Trailblazer is the Minister of Transport, Hon. Fikile Mbalula, who fills us in on what the ministry is doing to celebrate Transport Month; and the Regional Focus is on Gauteng – did you know that the province is the seventh largest economy in Africa and the 26th largest

urban region in the world? In Other News the spotlight falls on hospitals pleading with the government and Eskom to exclude them from loadshedding.

If you have ever wondered about the relationship between SARS and Crypto, then our Financial Fitness regular is a must-read. The Women in Leadership focus this month is on Hon. Thoko Didiza, minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, and as part of the celebration of Marine Month we zoom in on the ocean economy – taking a look at what is happening with Operation Phakisa. Enterprise development and incubators – are they hatching a golden egg for the South African economy? Find out in our feature article.

If you are a car enthusiast, please take a look at our Lifestyle section where we bring you a review of the latest Nissan Qashqai.

Other features include:

In Legal Matters we ask: Can directors be held personally accountable for company debt?



We examine how technology can help provide access to mental healthcare



Educate a girl child, empower a nation: We commemorate International Day of the Girl Child

