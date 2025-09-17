South Africa
Retail Exhibitions & Events
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

Smart MediaSafripolMall of AfricaUniversity of Johannesburg - Marketing ManagementTDMCOnPoint PRThe Noise FactoryRainbow ChickenJockey South AfricaLGSwitch Energy DrinkBrave GroupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Hostex 2026 opens more doors for SMEs

    With Hostex celebrating 40 years of connecting the hospitality, food and beverage industry, its 2026 edition is putting the spotlight firmly on small business.
    17 Sep 2025
    17 Sep 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The newly expanded SMME Pavilion is one of the show’s most exciting additions – a purpose-built space designed to showcase the innovation, resilience and growth potential of small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) across the continent.

    Small businesses are already a major contributor to South Africa’s economy. In 2024, tourism alone accounted for 8.8% of GDP and supported over 1.68 million jobs. That number is projected to grow by another 720,000 jobs by 2034 – with SMMEs expected to play a vital role in that growth.

    “Hostex has always been a connector,” says Lerato Nako, Hostex event manager. “And this year, we’re opening the doors even wider – giving emerging businesses a real platform to be seen, discovered, and supported. We’re here to make sure small businesses don’t stay small – they scale.”

    The SMME Pavilion is a strategic shift that supports national transformation goals by broadening sector representation, unlocking access to high-value buyers, and enabling preferential procurement. It also responds directly to demand from larger buyers seeking small-batch, niche suppliers.

    “Big buyers are coming to Hostex looking for local products that are innovative and distribution-ready,” says Nako. “But SMEs often can’t afford the space – or don’t have the backing to fulfil large orders. This Pavilion brings together the support they need to take that next step.”

    Exhibitors will also be incubated over two consecutive Hostex show cycles, with business development support, growth tracking and exposure built in.

    To be eligible, applicants must:

    • Be formally registered with the CIPC and tax compliant with SARS
    • Operate in the food, beverage or hospitality services space
    • Be majority South African-owned (with preference for black-owned, women-owned, youth-owned, or township-based businesses)
    • Have a market-ready or pilot-phase product or service
    • Show a solid business model and willingness to engage in mentorship

    “Hostex 2026 marks a new era of inclusion, collaboration and opportunity,” adds Nako.

    “The SMME Pavilion is more than a place to exhibit – it’s a signal to the industry that we are serious about transformation, representation and opening doors for businesses of all sizes.”

    Applications for the SMME Pavilion are now open. Find out more.

    Read more: Hostex, hospitality, food and beverage industry, Hostex, Lerato Nako
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand

    Latest jobs

    Tips
    Event StylistJohannesburgUrbantonic18 Aug
    More jobs
    Legal
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz