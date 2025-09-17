Hostex 2026 opens more doors for SMEs

With Hostex celebrating 40 years of connecting the hospitality, food and beverage industry, its 2026 edition is putting the spotlight firmly on small business.

Image supplied

The newly expanded SMME Pavilion is one of the show’s most exciting additions – a purpose-built space designed to showcase the innovation, resilience and growth potential of small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) across the continent.

Small businesses are already a major contributor to South Africa’s economy. In 2024, tourism alone accounted for 8.8% of GDP and supported over 1.68 million jobs. That number is projected to grow by another 720,000 jobs by 2034 – with SMMEs expected to play a vital role in that growth.

“Hostex has always been a connector,” says Lerato Nako, Hostex event manager. “And this year, we’re opening the doors even wider – giving emerging businesses a real platform to be seen, discovered, and supported. We’re here to make sure small businesses don’t stay small – they scale.”

The SMME Pavilion is a strategic shift that supports national transformation goals by broadening sector representation, unlocking access to high-value buyers, and enabling preferential procurement. It also responds directly to demand from larger buyers seeking small-batch, niche suppliers.

“Big buyers are coming to Hostex looking for local products that are innovative and distribution-ready,” says Nako. “But SMEs often can’t afford the space – or don’t have the backing to fulfil large orders. This Pavilion brings together the support they need to take that next step.”

Exhibitors will also be incubated over two consecutive Hostex show cycles, with business development support, growth tracking and exposure built in.

To be eligible, applicants must:

Be formally registered with the CIPC and tax compliant with SARS



Operate in the food, beverage or hospitality services space



Be majority South African-owned (with preference for black-owned, women-owned, youth-owned, or township-based businesses)



Have a market-ready or pilot-phase product or service



Show a solid business model and willingness to engage in mentorship

“Hostex 2026 marks a new era of inclusion, collaboration and opportunity,” adds Nako.

“The SMME Pavilion is more than a place to exhibit – it’s a signal to the industry that we are serious about transformation, representation and opening doors for businesses of all sizes.”

Applications for the SMME Pavilion are now open. Find out more.