Tali's Baby Diary: 'The best South African TV show of 2021 so far'

The first four episodes of Tali's Baby Diary are now streaming on Showmax Sequel to the first ever Showmax Original, which broke viewing records and won multiple SAFTAs Julia Anastasopoulos (SuzelleDIY) is back as Tali: pregnant and determined to become a momfluencer New cast includes Coconut Kelz, Danny K, Deon Lotz, Schalk Bezuidenhout & Siv Ngesi "The best South African TV show of 2021 so far" TV critic Thinus Ferreira "Hilarious... so identifiable and so relatable," Refilwe Moloto on Cape Talk Coming first to Showmax from 26 February 2021