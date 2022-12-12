Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

VERVEEngagement Factory, a Blend360 CompanyKena OutdoorAfriGISDomains.co.zaMultiChoiceHOT 102.7FMGrey AfricaiContact BPOLevergyDentsuRogerwilcoKantarBroad MediaAFDAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Marketing & Media News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


#BestofBiz 2022: Marketing & Media

12 Dec 2022
We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2022 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and brand press offices with the most views. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Marketing & Media site over the past year below.
#BestofBiz 2022: Marketing & Media

Most read stories

1Shahan Ramkissoon and Tanya Nefdt join forces to tell positive stories24 Nov 2022
2Dear Loeries, we had a fantastic time, but... - Jarred Cinman14 Oct 2022
3#Newsmaker: Shahan Ramkissoon, Eclipse Communications chief strategy officer - Emily Stander03 Jun 2022
4The trends to shape digital marketing in 2022 - Digital School of Marketing25 Feb 2022
5YFM producer Lumko Johnson has died - Karabo Ledwaba15 Sep 2022
6What is YouTube doing for the creator economy in Africa in 2022?21 Feb 2022
7Radio and TV presenter Pearl Shongwe has died09 Nov 2022
8Ubuntuland: Africa's first metaverse marketplace launches - Danette Breitenbach01 Mar 2022
9Brands must prepare for a different kind of Black Friday11 Oct 2022
10Radio legend Jeremy Mansfield has died - Karabo Ledwaba31 Oct 2022
11All the Bookmarks 2022 finalists: Did you make the cut?17 Jun 2022
12Loeries 2022 final award winners announced!07 Oct 2022
13Behind the FNB rebrand19 Oct 2022
14Kaya FM fires station manager29 Nov 2022
15Kantar announces South Africa's Top 20 Best Liked Ads of 2021 - Kantar09 Jun 2022
16Castle Lager to embrace township economy in new brand positioning - Evan-Lee Courie17 May 2022
17First pan-African ESG communications agency launched17 Feb 2022
18Newspapers ABC Q4 2021: Groundhog day for newspapers - Danette Breitenbach11 Feb 2022
19Greater heights at Primedia for leading political journalist Matshidiso 'Tshidi' Madia - Primedia Broadcasting03 Aug 2022
20Marketing Achievement Awards' 2022 Marketer of the Year finalists announced05 Jul 2022

Most-read contributors

1Brendan Seery
2Jarred Cinman
3Ryan McFadyen
4Ashleigh Burton
5Ewoudt Cloete
6Elizma Nolte
7Pieter Groenewald
8Roan Mackintosh
9Miranda Lusiba
10Craig Hannabus
11Deirdre King
12Johanna McDowell
13Mike Sharman
14Firdous Osman
15Baxolise Mfidi

Most-viewed press offices

1Kantar
2Primedia Broadcasting
3Grey Africa
4OnPoint PR
5Ogilvy South Africa
6Joe Public
7Nahana Communications Group
8Wunderman Thompson
9Topco Media
10North-West University (NWU)
11eMedia
12OFM Radio
13Tractor Outdoor
14Irvine Partners
15Kaya 959
16TBWA
17Boomtown
18New Media
19Algoa FM
20Jacaranda FM

Most-read new business wins

1White Oak Capital Management appoints IdeateLabs10 May 2022
2CDCom wins M&G Investments PR account02 Feb 2022
3WPP is the new strategic communication partner for Migros Fachmarkt AG18 Feb 2022
4Mickey Llew secures Lil-Lets' global account08 Mar 2022
5Bosch hires Stratitude to manage its Africa EVP strategy and employer branding08 Mar 2022
6PR Powerhouse welcomes three new clients05 Apr 2022
7Tswalu appoints Fivestar PR31 Jan 2022
8Wonder teams up with Publicis Groupe07 Apr 2022
9LifeHealth appoints Ogilvy as its agency11 Apr 2022
10Serviceplan Middle East re-appoints BMW Middle East10 Jan 2022

Most-read new appointments

1Lamar CEO Sean Reilly joins WOO board29 Mar 2022
2Provantage Media Group names new member of executive21 Apr 2022
3Hilton McCall joins Ricoh South Africa as head of graphic communications12 Apr 2022
4Cecilia Benson joins Riverbed as client service director10 Jun 2022
5Lauren Chengan joins Fort as director07 Feb 2022
6Mikateko Chauke joins African Bank as head of strategic communications and PR15 Feb 2022
7Tribeca welcomes three new team members26 Jan 2022
8Eclipse Group appoints Tanya Nefdt as head of online news01 Aug 2022
9MICT SETA names new CEO06 May 2022
10Conversation Lab appoints new executive creative director31 Mar 2022


View the most-read lists for all our other industries:

Marketing & Media, Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction, ESG & Sustainability, Education, Energy & Mining, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Recruitment, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property and Tourism.

NextOptions
Read more: media, marketing, Bizcommunity.com, Evan-Lee Courie, Danette Breitenbach, marketing and media, Emily Stander, Karabo Ledwaba, #BestofBiz 2022

Related

Image supplied: Avatar Agency CEO Mzamo Xala
Mzamo Xala on the ever-changing advertising industry1 minute ago
#BestofBiz 2022: Entrepreneurship
#BestofBiz 2022: Entrepreneurship55 minutes ago
#BestofBiz 2022: ICT
#BestofBiz 2022: ICT55 minutes ago
#BestofBiz 2022: Construction & Engineering
#BestofBiz 2022: Construction & Engineering55 minutes ago
#BestofBiz 2022: Lifestyle
#BestofBiz 2022: Lifestyle55 minutes ago
#BestofBiz 2022: Energy & Mining
#BestofBiz 2022: Energy & Mining55 minutes ago
#BestofBiz 2022: ESG & Sustainability
#BestofBiz 2022: ESG & Sustainability55 minutes ago
#BestofBiz 2022: Property
#BestofBiz 2022: Property55 minutes ago

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz