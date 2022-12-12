BestofBiz 2022: Entrepreneurship

|1
|#YouthMonth: How Bathu founder Theo Baloyi successfully created an authentic African sneaker brand - Imran Salie
|23 Jun 2022
|2
|#Google4SouthAfrica: Google SA launches 'Hustle Academy' - Evan-Lee Courie
|09 Feb 2022
|3
|Coca-Cola SA's Bizniz in a Box initiative rebrands to Box2Boss
|01 Mar 2022
|4
|Kasi Xcelerator to give township-based SMEs a major boost
|06 Sep 2022
|5
|Floatpays secures $4m seed funding round
|25 Jan 2022
|6
|Google for Startup Black Founders Fund calls for applications
|17 May 2022
|7
|#StartupStory: Double Apex - seasoned journo builds his own online automotive news platform - Imran Salie
|29 Nov 2022
|8
|Youth entrepreneurship in South Africa is locked, and corporates hold the key - Catherine Wijnberg
|09 May 2022
|9
|Interior construction and fitout company gets investment boost - Edge Growth
|25 Aug 2022
|10
|2023 FNB Advancer Programme for SMEs call for entries
|15 Nov 2022
|11
|#StartupStory: Sisters turn plastic waste into building blocks - Johannes Masiteng
|28 Apr 2022
|12
|Applications open for Metropolitan Collective Shapers initiative in Tshwane
|18 Nov 2022
|13
|#BehindtheSelfie: Herman Bosman, chairperson of Endeavor South Africa - Evan-Lee Courie
|30 Mar 2022
|14
|25 tech startups revealed for Grindstone's accelerator programme
|04 Aug 2022
|15
|Government urges small businesses to apply for support through entrepreneurship programme
|04 Jul 2022
|16
|#StartupStory: In the Loop with Kimberly Taylor - Evan-Lee Courie
|17 Feb 2022
|17
|#StartupStory: Pulse Communications - Evan-Lee Courie
|24 Jan 2022
|18
|Absa launches campaign to support small businesses
|24 Mar 2022
|19
|Why we need more women in entrepreneurship - Linda McClure
|22 Apr 2022
|20
|African Bank launches a new SME development programme
|01 Jun 2022
|1
|Catherine Wijnberg
|2
|Ashleigh Butterworth
|3
|Miranda Lusiba
|4
|Tara Turkington
|5
|Virgil Bethanie
|6
|Matthew Campbell
|7
|Anton Ressel
|8
|Banele Rewo
|9
|Colin Timmis
|10
|Viresh Harduth
|11
|Lara Du Plessis
|12
|Eugene Yiga
|1
|ActionCOACH Business Coaching
|1
|Andisa Liba joins Floatpays as its new chief people officer
|06 Apr 2022
|2
|Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber promotes Prince Mpumelelo Matonsi to COO
|11 Jan 2022
View the most-read lists for all our other industries:
Marketing & Media, Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction, ESG & Sustainability, Education, Energy & Mining, Finance, Entrepreneurship, Healthcare, HR & Recruitment, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property and Tourism.