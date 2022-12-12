Industries

#BestofBiz 2022: Entrepreneurship

12 Dec 2022
We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2022 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and brand press offices with the most views. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Entrepreneurship site over the past year below.
Most-read stories

1#YouthMonth: How Bathu founder Theo Baloyi successfully created an authentic African sneaker brand - Imran Salie23 Jun 2022
2#Google4SouthAfrica: Google SA launches 'Hustle Academy' - Evan-Lee Courie09 Feb 2022
3Coca-Cola SA's Bizniz in a Box initiative rebrands to Box2Boss01 Mar 2022
4Kasi Xcelerator to give township-based SMEs a major boost06 Sep 2022
5Floatpays secures $4m seed funding round25 Jan 2022
6Google for Startup Black Founders Fund calls for applications17 May 2022
7#StartupStory: Double Apex - seasoned journo builds his own online automotive news platform - Imran Salie29 Nov 2022
8Youth entrepreneurship in South Africa is locked, and corporates hold the key - Catherine Wijnberg09 May 2022
9Interior construction and fitout company gets investment boost - Edge Growth25 Aug 2022
102023 FNB Advancer Programme for SMEs call for entries15 Nov 2022
11#StartupStory: Sisters turn plastic waste into building blocks - Johannes Masiteng28 Apr 2022
12Applications open for Metropolitan Collective Shapers initiative in Tshwane18 Nov 2022
13#BehindtheSelfie: Herman Bosman, chairperson of Endeavor South Africa - Evan-Lee Courie30 Mar 2022
1425 tech startups revealed for Grindstone's accelerator programme04 Aug 2022
15Government urges small businesses to apply for support through entrepreneurship programme04 Jul 2022
16#StartupStory: In the Loop with Kimberly Taylor - Evan-Lee Courie17 Feb 2022
17#StartupStory: Pulse Communications - Evan-Lee Courie24 Jan 2022
18Absa launches campaign to support small businesses24 Mar 2022
19Why we need more women in entrepreneurship - Linda McClure22 Apr 2022
20African Bank launches a new SME development programme01 Jun 2022

Most-read contributors

1Catherine Wijnberg
2Ashleigh Butterworth
3Miranda Lusiba
4Tara Turkington
5Virgil Bethanie
6Matthew Campbell
7Anton Ressel
8Banele Rewo
9Colin Timmis
10Viresh Harduth
11Lara Du Plessis
12Eugene Yiga

Most-viewed press offices

1ActionCOACH Business Coaching

Most-read new appointments

1Andisa Liba joins Floatpays as its new chief people officer06 Apr 2022
2Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber promotes Prince Mpumelelo Matonsi to COO11 Jan 2022


View the most-read lists for all our other industries:

Marketing & Media, Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction, ESG & Sustainability, Education, Energy & Mining, Finance, Entrepreneurship, Healthcare, HR & Recruitment, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property and Tourism.

