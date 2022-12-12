Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Energy & Mining News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Energy & Mining jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


#BestofBiz 2022: Energy & Mining

12 Dec 2022
We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2022 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and brand press offices with the most views. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Energy & Mining site over the past year below.
#BestofBiz 2022: Energy & Mining

Most-read stories

1Cabinet appoints new Eskom board after record load shedding - Alexander Winning and Kopano Gumbi03 Oct 2022
2Mine dam wall in Free State collapses, killing 1 and injuring 40 - Nqobile Dludla12 Sep 2022
3A world first, Anglo American launches 2MW nuGen hydrogen-powered haul truck - Sindy Peters09 May 2022
4Why green hydrogen is SA's next great export opportunity - Gladys Nabagala11 Apr 2022
5Wasaa acquires bpSA's East London liquid bulk fuels import terminal27 May 2022
6Unpacking which property types need an energy performance certificate by December - Frikkie Malan05 May 2022
7Sasol to announce green hydrogen deals with local miners soon - Promit Mukherjee29 Sep 2022
8Former Eskom exec arrested on fraud, corruption charges - Bhargav Acharya28 Oct 2022
9Cape Town launches IPP tender process to end load shedding in municipality16 Feb 2022
10Environmental authorisations may no longer be required for solar PV installations - Garyn Rapson and Nonhlanhla Mnengi28 Sep 2022
11#WomensMonth: Never be afraid to stand out - Lebohang Thaele, OIM Consulting - Sindy Peters30 Aug 2022
12Is South Africa ready to go off-grid?14 Jul 2022
13Electricity to cost 9.6% more from 1 April24 Feb 2022
14Emerging energy model to save large SA energy users 50% on power costs24 May 2022
15#BizTrends2022: Working towards a just energy transition - Lethabo Manamela05 Jan 2022
16Renewable energy at home can be a reality for all South Africans - GreenCape18 Aug 2022
17South Africa should consider Russian crude imports, Mantashe says - Anait Miridzhanian17 Jun 2022
184 Covid-19-driven trends shaping the future of mining - Yushanta Rungasammy and Ildiko Gyarmati16 Feb 2022
19Importance of getting an EPC as the December deadline draws near - Rujeanne Swanepoel19 Apr 2022
20Eskom seeks 32% power tariff hike in April15 Sep 2022

Most-read contributors

1Lethabo Manamela
2Seydou Kane
3Howard Feldman
4Mercia Grimbeek
5Jan Fourie
6Rhys Evans

Most-viewed press offices

1CBI-electric: low voltage



View the most-read lists for all our other industries:

Marketing & Media, Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction, ESG & Sustainability, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Recruitment, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property and Tourism.

NextOptions

Related

#BestofBiz 2022: Entrepreneurship
#BestofBiz 2022: Entrepreneurship1 day ago
#BestofBiz 2022: ICT
#BestofBiz 2022: ICT1 day ago
#BestofBiz 2022: Marketing & Media
#BestofBiz 2022: Marketing & Media1 day ago
#BestofBiz 2022: Construction & Engineering
#BestofBiz 2022: Construction & Engineering1 day ago
#BestofBiz 2022: ESG & Sustainability
#BestofBiz 2022: ESG & Sustainability1 day ago
#BestofBiz 2022: Property
#BestofBiz 2022: Property1 day ago

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz