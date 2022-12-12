Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comMpact PlasticsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Logistics & Transport News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Logistics & Transport jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


#BestofBiz 2022: Logistics & Transport

12 Dec 2022
We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2022 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and brand press offices with the most views. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Logistics & Transport site over the past year below.
#BestofBiz 2022: Logistics & Transport

Most-read stories

1Swissport SA appoints two new board members and new CFO11 Aug 2022
25 trends that are shaping the future of SA's fleet management31 Aug 2022
3SAA in talks with Airbus to acquire long haul aircraft - Wendell Roelf17 Oct 2022
4#BizTrends2022: SA's logistics sector is weathering the storm despite myriad challenges - Maria du Preez06 Jan 2022
5Supply chain's chaos is warehousing and manufacturing's gain - Rael Levitt18 May 2022
6Pretoria train stations brought back to life after years of closure - Ezekiel Kekana06 Dec 2022
7Didi shuts down operations in SA11 Apr 2022
8CoCT to construct novel freestanding elevated traffic circle, lane closures to be expected21 Sep 2022
9Anti-dumping duties could save local tyre industry and livelihoods - SATMC01 Aug 2022
10The aviation industry remains optimistic for Africa's airline recovery - Robin Fredericks - ACS21 Feb 2022
11#BizTrends2022: Taking Africa's aviation sector to the skies - Khangi Khoza06 Jan 2022
12#BizTrends2022: Forecasts for freight and logistics in 2022 - Gavin Kelly05 Jan 2022
13Let SLiMS take your products to market - SLiMS19 Apr 2022
14Logistics group acquisition promises increased investment - Joe Bavier and Promit Mukherjee05 Apr 2022
15Ethiopian Airlines appoints COO Mesfin Tasew as new CEO - Dawit Endeshaw24 Mar 2022
16Cost of transport, goods to surge if new duties on vehicle tyres are imposed26 Jul 2022
17Africa Supply Chain Excellence Awards winners announced25 Jul 2022
18First electric minibus taxi coming to South Africa10 Jun 2022
19Greyhound returns to service07 Apr 2022
20Positioning South Africa as the hub for maritime in Africa - Damian Bellairs18 Jan 2022

Most-read contributors

1Maria du Preez
2Rael Levitt
3Gavin Kelly
4Khangi Khoza
5Dr Juanita Maree

Most-viewed press offices

1SAFR
2SLiMS
3Roan Systems

Most-read new appointments

1Cathay Pacific appoints new regional general manager19 Apr 2022
2TNPA appoints Sphiwe Mthembu as port manager for the Port of East London08 Aug 2022
3AASA welcomes new service councils11 Mar 2022



View the most-read lists for all our other industries:

Marketing & Media, Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction, ESG & Sustainability, Education, Energy & Mining, Finance, Entrepreneurship, Healthcare, HR & Recruitment, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property and Tourism.

NextOptions
Read more: supply chain, aviation industry, transport industry, logistics and transport, South Africa logistics

Related

Eco-friendly fast food deliveries create jobs for young people
Eco-friendly fast food deliveries create jobs for young people37 minutes ago
6 e-hailing safety tips for this festive season
6 e-hailing safety tips for this festive season7 hours ago
Shipping must accelerate its decarbonisation efforts - and now it has the opportunity to do so
Shipping must accelerate its decarbonisation efforts - and now it has the opportunity to do so9 Dec 2022
Olivier Richter enters Logistics Hall of Fame
Olivier Richter enters Logistics Hall of Fame8 Dec 2022
FedEx solidifies presence in Nigeria, offers international trade solution to customers
FedEx solidifies presence in Nigeria, offers international trade solution to customers7 Dec 2022
Road Safety Report on SA transport sector released
Road Safety Report on SA transport sector released7 Dec 2022
Africa's air cargo market contracts over 8%
Africa's air cargo market contracts over 8%1 Dec 2022
Shoprite pilots new heavy duty glow in the dark electric truck
Shoprite pilots new heavy duty glow in the dark electric truck30 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz