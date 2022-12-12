Industries

#BestofBiz 2022: Healthcare

12 Dec 2022
We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2022 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and brand press offices with the most views. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Healthcare site over the past year below.

Most-read stories

1WHO Pandemic Treaty: The makings of a New World Order? - Katja Hamilton08 Mar 2022
2Well-known medical scheme under liquidation13 Sep 2022
3Mediclinic SA puts mandatory vaccinations on ice - Katja Hamilton23 Feb 2022
4The National State of Disaster ends05 Apr 2022
5Mediclinic Southern Africa stands firm on its policy of mandatory workplace vaccination - Katja Hamilton25 Jan 2022
6Healthcare group saddened by passing of Meyer Kahn03 Jun 2022
7#BizTrends2022: The state of global mental healthcare at a crisis point - Katja Hamilton06 Jan 2022
8Johnson & Johnson hit with South African civil lawsuit25 Oct 2022
9A big win for natural medicine in South Africa - Daleen Totten21 Apr 2022
10SA's Tobacco Control Bill reaches major milestone on its path to law03 Oct 2022
11Decades of research make PrEP against HIV a reality for South Africa25 Oct 2022
12Anti-vaxxer - in legal tussle with Gold Rush Group to keep her job - sets her sights on review - Katja Hamilton26 Jan 2022
13Kena Health shines as 2022's on-demand startup of the year - Katja Hamilton09 Jun 2022
14Breast cancer and Covid-19 - A look back and reflection - MANGO-OMC03 Feb 2022
15Has UCT's Mandatory Vaccine Policy been shelved? - Katja Hamilton28 Mar 2022
16Is it the end of the road for private medical aids? - Katja Hamilton07 Jul 2022
17Don't be anti-social: Make social media work for your healthcare brand. Here's how - Cingulate01 Feb 2022
18Child pregnancies reach crisis point in South Africa17 Aug 2022
19WHO facilitates 194 member states to introduce digital vaccination certificates08 Mar 2022
20Hearing loss in the era of abundant medical solutions05 Sep 2022

Most-read contributors

1Bada Pharasi
2Dr Vuyane Mhlomi
3Carey van Vlaanderen

Most-viewed press offices

1Bonitas
2Association for Dietetics in South Africa
3COHSASA
4ADCO CBD
5Icon Oncology
6OptiSmile
7The Children’s Hospital Trust
8SANBS

Most-read new appointments

1Panda appoints Dave Blakey as chief technology officer08 Nov 2022


View the most-read lists for all our other industries:

Marketing & Media, Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction, ESG & Sustainability, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Recruitment, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property and Tourism.

