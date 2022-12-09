Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

StoneIntercareBonitasBizcommunity.comCOHSASAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Public Health News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Re-thinking traditional feminine hygiene products for Africa's young women

9 Dec 2022
Cuplings Foundation managing director and co-founder, Farah Abdulla has made it part of her life's purpose to effect positive change.
Source: Supplied.
Source: Supplied.

This year the foundation aims to raise more than R7m to fund the distribution of 25,000 re-usable soft silicone menstrual cups by Christmas. “Each cup has a lifespan of 10 years and eliminates the dependency that younger women and girls have on feminine hygiene products.” Abdulla said.

This, she added, was of particular benefit to less fortunate individuals who are dependent on various ‘pad programmes’ that distribute disposable products to communities, sometimes inconsistently.

Abdulla added: “It’s washable, easily wearable and saves thousands of rands for users who presently purchase tampons or pads every month. The value to people who cannot afford to buy hygiene products, is immense.”

Abdulla said it is estimated that more than 2.5 million South African girls miss a week of school every month due to their period. “This could add up to two years of education lost, when adding up time lost over an average scholastic career.”

Accessibility a challenge

And lack off access to sanitary products is becoming a greater challenge as socio-economic conditions continue to add pressure.

“Most women who live in villages, impoverished areas and shelters cannot afford to buy sanitary products even when they are made available in their local stores. Instead they are forced to use clothes, tissues, leaves and other unsanitary methods to deal with their monthly period,” Abdulla said.

While lack of access to feminine hygiene products remains a major problem in developing nations, the impact of disposable sanitary products also holds significant environmental consequence.

Individuals use between five to 10,000 pads or tampons during their lifetimes, and worldwide around 17 billion pads and tampons are sold annually. Once used, they fill up waste sites around the world, and according to studies by Global Citizen, non-compostable period products can take up to 800 years to decompose.

“Cognisance of the damage that these products can do to the environment and the negative impact that not having access to feminine hygiene products can have on various life stages of a women, particularly young women, should make women’s period wellness at the top of socio-environmental agendas worldwide,” Abdulla added.

Silicone menstrual kits are biodegradable.

NextOptions
Read more: menstrual cups, sanitary towels

Related

Donation of menstrual cups alleviates period poverty for 1,000 girls
Sumitomo DunlopDonation of menstrual cups alleviates period poverty for 1,000 girls13 Dec 2021
Engen commits additional R1m to Caring4Girls feminine hygiene initiative
Engen commits additional R1m to Caring4Girls feminine hygiene initiative4 Nov 2020
Image credit: Wikimedia
Claims that reusable sanitary towels are SABS-tested are false30 Sep 2019
Proposed zero-rating of sanitary towels (pads) a slightly hollow victory for SA women - here's why
Proposed zero-rating of sanitary towels (pads) a slightly hollow victory for SA women - here's why28 Mar 2019
Engen donates R2.5m to Imbumba Foundation's Caring4Girls initiative
Engen donates R2.5m to Imbumba Foundation's Caring4Girls initiative13 Dec 2018
Shutterstock
Zero-rated VAT items: how South Africa is going about expanding the list28 Aug 2018
SA's re-usable sanitary wear market to hit R17bn by 2022
SA's re-usable sanitary wear market to hit R17bn by 20223 Apr 2018

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz