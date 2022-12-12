Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

KLASAFRBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Property News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Property jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


#BestofBiz 2022: Property

12 Dec 2022
We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2022 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and brand press offices with the most views. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Property & Real Estate site over the past year below.
#BestofBiz 2022: Property

Most-read stories

1Mamelodi Square adds to Tshwane's residential shopping selection17 May 2022
2#BizTrends2022: A breakdown of the semigration trend in South Africa - Hayley Ivins-Downes05 Jan 2022
3Property Practitioners Act versus the old EAA Act - here's what's changed02 Feb 2022
4New Property Practitioners Act set to tighten up property legislation24 Jan 2022
5Western Cape providing preferred semigration destinations in South Africa - SAFR06 Dec 2022
6Unpacking the Property Practitioners Act and what it means for community housing schemes28 Mar 2022
7Property within a deceased estate: What you need to know - Pearl Scheltema11 Aug 2022
8How the new Property Practitioners Act will impact property developers - Wilco du Toit26 Jan 2022
9Pareto's GCEO becomes the president of SAPOA - Pareto Limited06 Oct 2022
10Home sales soar in Joburg's northern suburbs as semigrating buyers add to local demand11 Nov 2022
11Boardwalk Mall in Gqeberha set for grand opening this month02 Sep 2022
12How the new Property Practitioners Act provides better protection for all - Peter Mennen09 Feb 2022
13Cannabis farm for sale in Atlantis, Cape Town03 Oct 2022
14TPN CEO Michelle Dickens resigns with immediate effect16 Feb 2022
15Redefine launches rooftop HandPicked CityFarm at Kenilworth Centre23 Nov 2022
16Durban mall to install largest solar PV rooftop plant in Africa03 Mar 2022
17Cancellation of a property sale agreement. What are the implications? - Lethabo Mashishi15 Jun 2022
18Property market to remain resilient despite economic outlook29 Jul 2022
19The Property Practitioners Act and its impact on the property sector - Lethabo Mashishi17 Feb 2022
20Q1 2022 Re/Max report shows subsiding activity in SA housing market22 Apr 2022

Most-read contributors

1Hayley Ivins-Downes
2John Loos
3Samuel Seeff
4Dr Andrew Golding
5Richard Gray
6Preggie Pillay
7Matseleng Mogodi
8Linda Erasmus
9Michelle Dickens
10Adrian Goslett
11Amelia Beattie
12Shanaaz Trethewey
13Bruce Swain
14Herbert Seabelo Theledi
15Cacisa Mgudlwa

Most-viewed press offices

1Meridian Realty


View the most-read lists for all our other industries:

Marketing & Media, Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction, ESG & Sustainability, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Recruitment, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property and Tourism.

NextOptions

Related

#BestofBiz 2022: Entrepreneurship
#BestofBiz 2022: Entrepreneurship1 day ago
#BestofBiz 2022: ICT
#BestofBiz 2022: ICT1 day ago
#BestofBiz 2022: Marketing & Media
#BestofBiz 2022: Marketing & Media1 day ago
#BestofBiz 2022: Construction & Engineering
#BestofBiz 2022: Construction & Engineering1 day ago
#BestofBiz 2022: Energy & Mining
#BestofBiz 2022: Energy & Mining1 day ago
#BestofBiz 2022: ESG & Sustainability
#BestofBiz 2022: ESG & Sustainability1 day ago

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz