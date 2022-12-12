BestofBiz 2022: Property

|1
|Mamelodi Square adds to Tshwane's residential shopping selection
|17 May 2022
|#BizTrends2022: A breakdown of the semigration trend in South Africa - Hayley Ivins-Downes
|05 Jan 2022
|Property Practitioners Act versus the old EAA Act - here's what's changed
|02 Feb 2022
|New Property Practitioners Act set to tighten up property legislation
|24 Jan 2022
|Western Cape providing preferred semigration destinations in South Africa - SAFR
|06 Dec 2022
|Unpacking the Property Practitioners Act and what it means for community housing schemes
|28 Mar 2022
|Property within a deceased estate: What you need to know - Pearl Scheltema
|11 Aug 2022
|How the new Property Practitioners Act will impact property developers - Wilco du Toit
|26 Jan 2022
|Pareto's GCEO becomes the president of SAPOA - Pareto Limited
|06 Oct 2022
|Home sales soar in Joburg's northern suburbs as semigrating buyers add to local demand
|11 Nov 2022
|Boardwalk Mall in Gqeberha set for grand opening this month
|02 Sep 2022
|How the new Property Practitioners Act provides better protection for all - Peter Mennen
|09 Feb 2022
|Cannabis farm for sale in Atlantis, Cape Town
|03 Oct 2022
|TPN CEO Michelle Dickens resigns with immediate effect
|16 Feb 2022
|Redefine launches rooftop HandPicked CityFarm at Kenilworth Centre
|23 Nov 2022
|Durban mall to install largest solar PV rooftop plant in Africa
|03 Mar 2022
|Cancellation of a property sale agreement. What are the implications? - Lethabo Mashishi
|15 Jun 2022
|Property market to remain resilient despite economic outlook
|29 Jul 2022
|The Property Practitioners Act and its impact on the property sector - Lethabo Mashishi
|17 Feb 2022
|Q1 2022 Re/Max report shows subsiding activity in SA housing market
|22 Apr 2022
|Hayley Ivins-Downes
|John Loos
|Samuel Seeff
|Dr Andrew Golding
|Richard Gray
|Preggie Pillay
|Matseleng Mogodi
|Linda Erasmus
|Michelle Dickens
|Adrian Goslett
|Amelia Beattie
|Shanaaz Trethewey
|Bruce Swain
|Herbert Seabelo Theledi
|15
|Cacisa Mgudlwa
|Meridian Realty
