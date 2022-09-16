Cannabis Farm for sale in Atlantis Cape Town

Prime cannabis farm (with conditionally approved GACP license) for sale in Atlantis Cape Town with tremendous potential for cannabis production into the fast-evolving South African cannabis market.

The global legal cannabis market is expected to be worth $103.9bn by 2024, driven mostly by the burgeoning international medicinal cannabis market. In Africa, the legal cannabis industry is estimated to be worth $7.1bn annually by 2023, CEO of Cheeba Africa, Trenton Birch, explained in the article below.

Acumen magazine - The cannabis business opportunity

With the South African cannabis market exploding, see example of potential displayed in the article below, this is the perfect investment opportunity to enter the cannabis sector at exactly the right time to see short term ROI.

News24 - SA dagga producer sell all its output to Europe Australia a year in advance

The farm offers the new owner a fast-tracked process to being fully licensed as per section 22C of the medicines Act, to cultivate, trim, dry, bulk package, and export of cannabis flower. The site already obtained their first inspection and upon rectifying of deficiencies and compliance with the requirements outlined in the inspection report a last inspection will be performed by SAHPRA in order to obtain the license.

This 11 hectare farm includes 3 phase power, 6 x 5000l water tanks, 2 x 2500l water tanks, professionally installed reverse osmosis system (cleans 1500l p/h), 4 boreholes, 4 bedroom newly renovated house, 3 multi span greenhouse (900m2) and a newly insulated workshop. Assistance from a Compliance Team will be included in the sale to develop a complete QMS system for the new owner as well as the license to be issued from SAHPRA.

For further information or enquiries please contact Dries Nell on +27 83 867 4812 / moc.liamg@llen.seird.