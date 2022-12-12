BestofBiz 2022: Construction & Engineering

|1
|SA's first transversely launched concrete tied-arch bridge scoops win at 2022 Fulton Awards
|20 Jul 2022
|2
|UCT's Mpho Sephelane takes regional top spot in 2022 Corobrik Student Architecture Awards
|08 Apr 2022
|3
|#BizTrends2022: Top construction trends - building a way forward - Dumisani Madi
|05 Jan 2022
|4
|Activists head to High Court to halt R4.6bn River Club development
|19 Jan 2022
|5
|#BizTrends2022: Sustainable construction is the trend to watch - Bongani Dladla
|06 Jan 2022
|6
|How tender mafias, unethical practices are threatening the construction industry
|18 Oct 2022
|7
|Nido Trust to launch Trident Engineering Institute in SA, focusing on BIM
|22 Apr 2022
|8
|Corobrik's Kwastina an exciting step change for local brick manufacturing - Sindy Peters
|14 Apr 2022
|9
|Here is the new skillset future engineers will require - Keketso Motjuwadi
|17 Jun 2022
|10
|Sanral scholarship and bursary programme open for applications
|23 Feb 2022
|11
|Entrepreneurship for Contractors Development Programme open for applications
|29 Mar 2022
|12
|Smart materials coming to a building near you - Bongani Dladla
|31 Mar 2022
|13
|Cape Town signs multi-million rand agreement with Kfw to support Water Strategy
|14 Feb 2022
|14
|MBA North calls for united front in countering unethical contractual practices
|28 Sep 2022
|15
|What homeowners should know before investing in solar panels - Otto Botha
|13 Oct 2022
|16
|High Court halts construction of Amazon HQ on sacred land - Wendell Roelf and Alexander Winning
|22 Mar 2022
|17
|It would take 115 years to tar Limpopo's roads, says road agency - Ezekiel Kekana
|24 Mar 2022
|18
|FEM registers alarming number of injuries in local construction industry
|25 Apr 2022
|19
|5 ways to start fixing SA's deteriorating water quality - Andi Rweqane
|30 May 2022
|20
|Zutari engineer conducts study on viability of multi-storey mass timber building in SA
|03 Jan 2022
|1
|Dumisani Madi
|2
|Bongani Dladla
|3
|John Loos
|1
|Eva-Last
|1
|Hamilton's Brushware appoints Dale Ladner as brand manager
|05 Oct 2022
