#BestofBiz 2022: Construction & Engineering

12 Dec 2022
We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2022 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and brand press offices with the most views. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Construction & Engineering site over the past year below.
Most-read stories

1SA's first transversely launched concrete tied-arch bridge scoops win at 2022 Fulton Awards20 Jul 2022
2UCT's Mpho Sephelane takes regional top spot in 2022 Corobrik Student Architecture Awards08 Apr 2022
3#BizTrends2022: Top construction trends - building a way forward - Dumisani Madi05 Jan 2022
4Activists head to High Court to halt R4.6bn River Club development19 Jan 2022
5#BizTrends2022: Sustainable construction is the trend to watch - Bongani Dladla06 Jan 2022
6How tender mafias, unethical practices are threatening the construction industry18 Oct 2022
7Nido Trust to launch Trident Engineering Institute in SA, focusing on BIM22 Apr 2022
8Corobrik's Kwastina an exciting step change for local brick manufacturing - Sindy Peters14 Apr 2022
9Here is the new skillset future engineers will require - Keketso Motjuwadi17 Jun 2022
10Sanral scholarship and bursary programme open for applications23 Feb 2022
11Entrepreneurship for Contractors Development Programme open for applications29 Mar 2022
12Smart materials coming to a building near you - Bongani Dladla31 Mar 2022
13Cape Town signs multi-million rand agreement with Kfw to support Water Strategy14 Feb 2022
14MBA North calls for united front in countering unethical contractual practices28 Sep 2022
15What homeowners should know before investing in solar panels - Otto Botha13 Oct 2022
16High Court halts construction of Amazon HQ on sacred land - Wendell Roelf and Alexander Winning22 Mar 2022
17It would take 115 years to tar Limpopo's roads, says road agency - Ezekiel Kekana24 Mar 2022
18FEM registers alarming number of injuries in local construction industry25 Apr 2022
195 ways to start fixing SA's deteriorating water quality - Andi Rweqane30 May 2022
20Zutari engineer conducts study on viability of multi-storey mass timber building in SA03 Jan 2022

Most-read contributors

1Dumisani Madi
2Bongani Dladla
3John Loos

Most-viewed press offices

1Eva-Last

Most-read new appointments

1Hamilton's Brushware appoints Dale Ladner as brand manager05 Oct 2022



View the most-read lists for all our other industries:

Marketing & Media, Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction, ESG & Sustainability, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Recruitment, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property and Tourism.

