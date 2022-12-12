Industries

#BestofBiz 2022: ESG & Sustainability

12 Dec 2022
We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2022 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and brand press offices with the most views. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's ESG & Sustainability site over the past year below.
#BestofBiz 2022: ESG & Sustainability

Most-read stories

1#BizTrends2022: Purpose filled brands will set the trends in 2022 - Andra Nel05 Jan 2022
2Woolies raises R2.5m to boost South Africa's food security23 Feb 2022
3Coca-Cola launches its new sustainability platform in Africa17 Jan 2022
4Thuli Madonsela to head up Stellenbosch University's Centre for Social Justice19 Oct 2022
5Empowering the youth through access to digital and entrepreneurial skills03 Mar 2022
6Occupational Health and Safety must be brought back to the forefront of ESG - Irvine Partners02 Dec 2022
7P&G advances its partnership with government and communities in public-private partnership with government13 Jun 2022
8Call for NPO entries - R1m up for grabs in MTN Awards for Social Change18 Jul 2022
9Large parts of NMB Metro could run out of water by end of May22 Apr 2022
10#BizTrends2022: Marginalised, desperate and angry: The poor are now beyond breaking point - Andy du Plessis05 Jan 2022
11How ESG and social investment trends will affect the future of CSI in South Africa - Trialogue07 Mar 2022
12#BizTrends2022: South Africa stands tall on ESG amongst global peers - Chris Blair12 Jan 2022
13#BizTrends2022: Current developments in the non-profit sector - Nazeema Mohamed05 Jan 2022
14Recycling grows in Africa, creating job and business opportunities18 Mar 2022
1510 SA universities get R1.55bn philanthropic funding07 Apr 2022
16African governments urged to back global treaty on plastic pollution02 Feb 2022
17Creecy announces new EA process for renewable energy projects22 Jul 2022
18Aveng Trident Steel helps build e-learning capacity at Gqeberha school23 Aug 2022
19How Petco's Project Up is using blockchain technology to boost SA's recycling efforts07 Jun 2022
20Joko, Powa help GBV survivors gain skills through #EndDomesticSilence initiative24 Jun 2022

Most-read contributors

1Andra Nel
2Andy du Plessis
3Chris Blair
4Nazeema Mohamed
5Kate Stubbs
6Brian Kusel
7Zuko Mdwaba

Most-viewed press offices

1Trialogue
2Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation
3Next Generation
4PAWA Africa

Most-read new appointments

1Vika Shipalana joins SA Harvest board14 Apr 2022


View the most-read lists for all our industries: Marketing & Media, Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction, ESG & Sustainability, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Recruitment, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property and Tourism.

