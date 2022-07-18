Call for NPO entries - R1m up for grabs in MTN Awards for Social Change

Non-profit organisations are invited to enter the MTN Awards for Social Change before the end of July 2022 to stand a chance to win a share of R1m. Launched in 2019 by the MTN Foundation and Trialogue, the awards recognises and rewards non-profits that are able to provide measurable evidence of the positive difference they are making.

Isiqalo Foundation Trust, known as Waves for Change, won both the medium NPO category and the bonus of R100,000 in 2021.

“Effective monitoring and evaluation (M&E) typically makes for a more efficient, transparent and targeted programme, which enables NPOs to use resources more strategically and deliver greater impact,” says Kusile Mtunzi-Hairwadzi, general manager of the MTN SA Foundation.

“Tracking and measuring, reviewing, and evaluating results effectively can lead to better outcomes for the communities that NPOs serve. This has been particularly relevant during the pandemic where M&E has been used to re-evaluate needs and organisational priorities.”

Registered NPOs are invited to enter a project or programme that has been running for at least two years and has some level of associated M&E practice. Entries are shortlisted by Trialogue and 20 organisations are put forward for final selection by a panel of independent judges.

Each winner in the large-, medium- and small-sized NPO categories receives R300,000, with an additional bonus prize of R100,000 awarded to an NGO that demonstrates the best evidence of advanced M&E practice. The winners will be announced at the launch of the Trialogue Business in Society Handbook in November and will be profiled in the 2022 edition.

JumpStart won in the medium-sized NPO category in 2020.

Exposure to M&E practices, principles

According to Trialogue director, Cathy Duff, the first year of the competition saw 70 NPOs enter, with entries more than doubling to 143 in 2020 and then reducing slightly in 2021.

“We’re hoping to see many more quality entries this year and really encourage the non-profit sector to take advantage of this opportunity. Besides the considerable monetary reward, it provides excellent exposure for the NPO to potential funders. It is also a valuable learning experience as non-profits are exposed to M&E practices and principles through the application process,” says Duff.

“It’s good to see that more NPOs are taking M&E seriously and incorporating it into their programmes. Now is the time to engage with others and have this recognised.”

CEO of 2020 winner JumpStart, Stephen Mahony, says the award gave the organisation an incentive to sit down and reflect thoroughly on M&E, and to find ways to improve its programmes. “All stakeholders can make informed decisions because of good M&E, which is embedded in the DNA of the company. It’s so exciting to see all our hard work – and one of our core values – echoed in this award. This recognition spurs us on. We believe firmly that monitoring and measuring what you do comes before deciding what you do.”

Download the entry form here and email your completed submission to az.oc.eugolairt@otarel. Entries close at midnight on 31 July.