#BestofBiz 2022: Lifestyle

12 Dec 2022
We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2022 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and brand press offices with the most views. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Lifestyle & Entertainment site over the past year below.
#BestofBiz 2022: Lifestyle

Most read stories

1Patrón Tequila: A legacy of craftsmanship, living heritage and culture - OnPoint PR05 Oct 2022
2An escape to the Free State's best-kept secret - Nomvelo Masango17 Aug 2022
3Building the perfect Kruger National Park experience13 Oct 2022
4Seafood restaurant Urchin opens in Cape Town08 Dec 2022
5Tashas Café opens in Lynnwood, Pretoria09 Dec 2022
6Marble to open new restaurant in Cape Town29 Nov 2022
7Everything to expect at Comic Con Africa 2022!31 Aug 2022
8Burna Boy headlines at DStv Delicious Food and Music Festival11 Jul 2022
9Heritage meets health with Creation Wines' new wine and food pairing - Ruth Cooper30 Nov 2022
10Gospel star Pulane Maphari stripped of SA Music Award14 Sep 2022
11Trevor Noah returns to South Africa!26 Sep 2022
12Cotton Fest Cape Town announces full lineup11 Nov 2022
13SA rapper Riky Rick has died23 Feb 2022
14#OnTheBigScreen: Top Gun: Maverick and Marmaduke - Daniel Dercksen27 May 2022
15Cape Town City Ballet brings Romeo and Juliet to life - Debbie Hathway09 Aug 2022
16Overture restaurant closes after 15 years16 Aug 2022
17Celebrate Heritage Day at the Regent Road Precinct19 Sep 2022
18The Nines restaurant opens in Sea Point03 Nov 2022
19Blacks Only Comedy kicks off with their first shows of 2022 with Blacks Only Weekend, presented by Kaya 959 - Kaya 95912 May 2022
20Comic Con Africa heads to Cape Town in 202318 Aug 2022

Most-read contributors

1Martin Myers
2Daniel Dercksen
3Emily Stander
4Debbie Hathway
5Ruth Cooper
6Sindy Peters
7Tecla Ciolfi
8Mariette du Toit-Helmbold
9Robin Fredericks
10Nomvelo Masango
11Rachel Reynolds
12Johannes Masiteng
13Phiona Okumu

Most-viewed press offices

1SA Airlines
2BabyYumYum.co.za
3The Music In Africa Foundation
4Momentum Financial Planning

Most-read new appointments

1Nene Mahlangu becomes the 2023 Design Indaba Emerging Creative programme curator20 Oct 2022
2MTN X UJ New Contemporaries Award names first curator23 Mar 2022
3Samro appoints Annabell Lebethe as its new CEO08 Nov 2022
4Delheim Estate promotes Nongcebo Langa to winemaker06 Jun 2022
5The Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa appoints Thato Mogotsi as new assistant curator19 Apr 2022
6Arts and Culture Trust announces new board08 Jul 2022
7NW Tech Capital appoints Stella Damasus as lead talent acquisition consultant11 Aug 2022
8Mzansi NPO board names artistic planning committee12 Oct 2022


View the most-read lists for all our other industries:

Marketing & Media, Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction, ESG & Sustainability, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Recruitment, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property and Tourism.

