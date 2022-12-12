Marketing & Media trends
#BestofBiz 2022: Lifestyle
We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2022 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and brand press offices with the most views. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Lifestyle & Entertainment site over the past year below.
Most read stories
Most-read contributors
|1
|Martin Myers
|2
|Daniel Dercksen
|3
|Emily Stander
|4
|Debbie Hathway
|5
|Ruth Cooper
|6
|Sindy Peters
|7
|Tecla Ciolfi
|8
|Mariette du Toit-Helmbold
|9
|Robin Fredericks
|10
|Nomvelo Masango
|11
|Rachel Reynolds
|12
|Johannes Masiteng
|13
|Phiona Okumu
Most-viewed press offices
|1
|SA Airlines
|2
|BabyYumYum.co.za
|3
|The Music In Africa Foundation
|4
|Momentum Financial Planning
Most-read new appointments
