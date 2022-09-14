Industries

    Gospel star Pulane Maphari stripped of SA Music Award

    14 Sep 2022
    Local gospel sensation Pulane Maphari has been stripped of her Best Contemporary Faith Album award for Sacrificial Worship (Live), which she won at the South African Music Awards last month.
    Pulane Maphari. Source:
    Pulane Maphari. Source: Sowetan Live

    The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) revealed in a statement that "Maphari repackaged, renamed and paraded an album she released in 2020 as a new body of work and submitted it for 2021 consideration with the same tracklisting." RiSA has therefore withdrawn the Best Contemporary Faith Album Sama presented to the singer for Sacrificial Worship (Live).

    "This is in clear violation of the rules of the Sama and equals an automatic disqualification. Under General Rules: Eligibility for Entry clause 5.1 states that an album must contain not less than four (4) tracks of previously unreleased recorded performances (Remixes are excluded). Clause 5.2 says 50% of the album must feature different and previously unreleased sound recordings by the artist or group entered (in other words, no re-released albums or 'best of' or 'greatest hits' compilations and the like)," RiSA said.

    In light of these developments and based on the rules of the awards, the new Sama28 Best Contemporary Faith Album winner is Kingdmusic for Denga, who received the second-highest scores in that category, as confirmed by the auditors, PwC.

    Image supplied: The SAMA28 winners have been announced
    All the South African Music Award winners!

    29 Aug 2022

    Project team suspended

    As a consequence, RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi has suspended the Sama project team and instituted internal disciplinary processes. Furthermore, Maphari is disqualified and further investigations are underway to determine whether further action needs to be taken.

    Sibisi commented: “The integrity of the Sama is of the utmost importance. We take seriously any complaint we receive regarding how the winners are chosen and the conduct of our office and the panel of judges. We are looking at a total overhaul of the Sama structure, systems and processes. The Samas must be artist-driven and focused.”

