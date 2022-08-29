All the South African Music Award winners!

Over two nights on 27 and 28 August, the South African Music Award winners were announced.

Image supplied: The SAMA28 winners have been announced

Among some of the most popular winners was sultry vocalist Nomfundo Moh. She scooped the Best Afro Pop Album award for Amagama which spawned crowd favourites Phakade Lami and Soft Life.

Deep house maestro Chymamusique emerged victorious at this year’s Sama’s. He picked up gongs in the hotly contested categories of Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for Musique. This brings his tally to three after he also won Best Dance Album in last night’s event.

Zakes Bantwini and Kasango went into the night with multiple nominations and left with two trophies for Samro Highest Radio Airplay Composers Award for Osama and Best Collaboration for the same hit.

In the public voted categories, Haksul Muziq stunned viewers when he was announced as Sampra Artist of the Year, beating formidable competition in that category.

The second evening was hosted by Nandi Madida and Lawrence Maleka who did an exceptional job keeping audiences engaged and introducing performers like Stogie T, A Reece and Tshego who performed an emotive tribute to the late Riky Rick. Other performers to deliver incredibly performances include Makhadzi, Takie Ndou, Shekinah, Musa Keys, Konke, Da Capo and Lloyiso.

Anele Zondo sharing what inspired her dress for the SAMAs tonight #SAMA28 @TheSAMAs pic.twitter.com/aswjeV10N6 — TheHypeCollecter (@HypeCollecter) August 28, 2022

Night 1 hosts Mpho Popps and RobotBoii made cameo appearances throughout the show. Some leading South Africans from various fields such as TV personalities LootLove, Zola Nombona, Linda Mtoba; radio presenter Lethabo Lejoy Mathato; fashion designer David Tlale, North West premier Bushy Maape and minister of transport Fikile Mbalula were guest presenters.

Risa CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said, “Our 28th instalment has certainly set the highest standard for live awards shows. We are grateful to our hosts Nandi Madida and Lawrence Maleka, all the guest presenters and performers for making this a memorable night. We are proud of all the Sama28 winners. We had an unforgettable experience in Sun City and look forward to Sama29 and the milestone Sama30.”

Complete list of winners