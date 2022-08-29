All the South African Music Award winners!

Over two nights on 27 and 28 August, the South African Music Award winners were announced.
Image supplied: The SAMA28 winners have been announced
Among some of the most popular winners was sultry vocalist Nomfundo Moh. She scooped the Best Afro Pop Album award for Amagama which spawned crowd favourites Phakade Lami and Soft Life.
Deep house maestro Chymamusique emerged victorious at this year’s Sama’s. He picked up gongs in the hotly contested categories of Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for Musique. This brings his tally to three after he also won Best Dance Album in last night’s event.
Zakes Bantwini and Kasango went into the night with multiple nominations and left with two trophies for Samro Highest Radio Airplay Composers Award for Osama and Best Collaboration for the same hit.
In the public voted categories, Haksul Muziq stunned viewers when he was announced as Sampra Artist of the Year, beating formidable competition in that category.
The second evening was hosted by Nandi Madida and Lawrence Maleka who did an exceptional job keeping audiences engaged and introducing performers like Stogie T, A Reece and Tshego who performed an emotive tribute to the late Riky Rick. Other performers to deliver incredibly performances include Makhadzi, Takie Ndou, Shekinah, Musa Keys, Konke, Da Capo and Lloyiso.
Night 1 hosts Mpho Popps and RobotBoii made cameo appearances throughout the show. Some leading South Africans from various fields such as TV personalities LootLove, Zola Nombona, Linda Mtoba; radio presenter Lethabo Lejoy Mathato; fashion designer David Tlale, North West premier Bushy Maape and minister of transport Fikile Mbalula were guest presenters.
Risa CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said, “Our 28th instalment has certainly set the highest standard for live awards shows. We are grateful to our hosts Nandi Madida and Lawrence Maleka, all the guest presenters and performers for making this a memorable night. We are proud of all the Sama28 winners. We had an unforgettable experience in Sun City and look forward to Sama29 and the milestone Sama30.”
Complete list of winners
- Samro Highest Radio Airplay Composers Award: Osama by Zakes Bantwini
- White Star Newcomer of the Year: African Bird by Khanyisile Mthetwa
- Capasso Most Streamed Song Of The Year: Abalele by Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa feat. Ami Faku
- Best Collaboration: Osama by Zakes Bantwini
- Best Duo/Group of the Year: Ama Roto Vol.2 by Reece Madlisa and Zuma
- International Achiever Award: Black Coffee
- Lifetime Achiever Award: Joe Nina, Jimmy Dludlu and McCoy Mrubata
- Best Amapiano Album: Notumato by Young Stunna
- Tecno Music Video of the Year: Ghanama by Makhadzi featuring Prince Benza
- TikTok Most Viral Song: uMlando by 9umba, Mdoovar and Toss
- Sampra Artist of the Year: Haksul Muziq
- Male Artist of the Year: Chymamusique
- Female Artist of the Year: Msaki
- Album of the Year: Musique by Chymamusique
- Tecno Record of the Year: Vula Mlomo by Musa Keys featuring Sir Trill and Nobantu Vilakazi
- Best Produced Music Video: When House Was House by Mobi Dixon feat. Mariechan and Jnr SA
- Best Selling Artist: Young Stunna for Notumato
- Rest Of Africa Award: If Orange Was a Place by Tems
- Chairman’s Award: Yvonne Chaka Chaka
- Best Hip Hop Album: B4Now by Blxckie
- Best Classical/Instrumental Album: African Bird by Khanyisile Mthetwa
- Best Adult Contemporary Album: Platinumb Heart Open by Msaki
- Best African Adult Contemporary Album: Cwaka by Mandisi Dyantyis
- Beste Kontemporere Musiek Album: Volume by Die Heuwels Fantasties
- Best Traditional Album: Tshihwilili Tshanga by Dr Mercy Masekona Madzivhandila
- Best Reggae Album: Trailblazer by Reign Africa
- Best Jazz Album: History in a Frame by Jimmy Dludlu
- Best Contemporary Faith Music Album: Sacrificial Worship (Live) by Pulane Maphari
- Best Traditional Faith Music Album: Vela Nkosi by Jumbo
- Best African Indigenous Faith Music Album: Siilapha Nkosi by NUZ Voices of Joy
- Best Maskandi Album: Idayimani by Thokozani Langa
- Best Alternative Album: Glow by Alice Phoebe Lou
- Best Rock Album: Partypocalpypse by Springbok Nude Girls
- Best R&B/Soul Album: It’s All You by Brian Temba
- Best Pop Album: Trouble in Paradise by Shekhinah
- Beste Pop Album: Niks Vergelyk by Posduif
- Best Produced Album of the Year: Thetha Mama by The One Who Sings -Sean, Keanan Leroy & Arthur
- Best Afropop Album: Amagama by Nomfundo Moh
- Best Engineered Album of The Year: It Takes Three by Charl du Plessis Trio
- Remix of the Year: Uhuru by Sun-El Musician and Azana
- Best Kwaito Album: Ama Roto Vol.2 by Amaroto
- Best Gqom Album: Umshunqo Reloaded by Dladla Mshunqisi
- Best Dance Album: Musique by Chymamusique